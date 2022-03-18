Afghan army officer credits Carlisle community for helping his family

For Aziz, the best day in America was when strangers walked into his room.

The volunteers from the New Neighbors Project were there to help the former Afghan army officer transition to a new life in the United States.

Their visit set in motion a series of steps that took the colonel and his family from a hotel in South Middleton Township to a town house for rent in nearby Carlisle.

“They are good-hearted people, kind people, they wanted to do something for me,” said Aziz, who The Sentinel is referring to for safety reasons given the Taliban's ongoing search for those who helped the Allies in Afghanistan. “They did a very good job to find a beautiful house.”

Hope gathered momentum this past Wednesday when two convoys of vehicles moved through the area carrying the dream of a better tomorrow.

One line of trucks and cars hauled furniture from Mechanicsburg while the other delivered kitchen, bedroom and bathroom supplies. By the time Aziz arrived at his new address, the town house was alive with people prepping a home for four adults and four children.

“This is the beginning of my life here, the very beginning,” Aziz said. “The thing that happened for me was a really good experience.”

Flight to safety

The future was not always so promising. In August, when Afghanistan fell, Aziz was on the run from place to place, desperate to stay ahead of the death threats of the new regime.

For almost 20 years, he had fought the Taliban in cooperation with the U.S. military. Those close contacts with American colleagues helped Aziz gain access to the airport in Kabul and a plane bound for Germany where Afghan refugees were welcomed as guests.

Aziz was not alone in his flight to safety. He had along with his wife and four children, a brother and a sister. But in the rush to escape, the colonel left behind his parents and other siblings.

“I’m trying to get them here,” Aziz said. “It takes time. It’s really hard and painful to leave everything back home.”

After 45 days, the family traveled from Germany to New Jersey. From there, they were transported to South Middleton Township, arriving at the hotel on Dec. 29. Weeks went by before help arrived in the form of the volunteers from the New Neighbors Project.

'A great life here'

A coalition of sponsoring churches and organizations, the project is tasked with helping the International Service Center in Harrisburg resettle 18 Afghan families (about 100 people) in the Carlisle area, said Jeff Gibelius, lead pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church. “Our responsibility was to provide the Aziz family with the supports they needed to get started.”

Working as a congregation, the Second Church helped the family find employment, set up bank accounts, obtain medical insurance cards, enroll the children in school and pursue a car and driver’s license.

“Those are all steps that we take for granted, but for a refugee, these are huge obstacles to overcome,” Gibelius said. But the greatest challenge for the family of eight was to find permanent lodging at a time when the housing market is tight and landlords require a credit history, which Aziz lacked.

“We were blessed to find a landlord willing to work with them,” Gibelius said. It also helped that Aziz had a counterpart in the U.S. Army who lives in Mechanicsburg, he said. That officer helped the family by co-signing the lease documents.

“When they had a choice of where to end up, they knew that Pennsylvania had a four-season climate much like Kabul,” Gibelius said. “The family likes the four seasons. Carlisle is known for its good job opportunities — especially entry-level jobs — and its proximity to major metropolitan areas. This combination of climate, opportunity and friends brought the family to Carlisle.”

Today, Aziz, his brother and sister work at a local warehouse. The three older children will soon be transferred from the South Middleton School District to Carlisle Area School District. The colonel’s wife is a stay-at-home mom caring for the youngest child.

“I’m very happy to have my family here,” Aziz said. “My hope, in the future, is to take care of my family. The U.S. is a land of opportunity because everything that you want, you can get it. This is really good and hopeful for us. We can have a great life here.”

