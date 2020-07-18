Advocates plan sleep-out to highlight homelessness; Community CARES still seeking space

The organization had been using Carlisle Borough’s parks and recreation building, the G.B. Stuart Center, but had to vacate the facility once summer youth programs began. Community CARES now only has its day center, with clients using a rotating schedule of churches as overnight shelters.

“We are back to our day center, so we had to cut our population,” Community CARES director Beth Kempf said.

This reduced the number of homeless people served from 45-50 at the Stuart Center to about 35, Kempf said. The organization has also run out of funding to house homeless families together in hotels.

“The big deal is that we’re not able to take families right now. That’s a big hurt for us,” Kempf said. “We were able to do that for two months, but we’re out of money.”

Community CARES is in the process of trying to find more space, and Kempf said she’s “hopeful” that she can find accommodations by the end of the month, given that church space for August may not be available.

Advocates for the homeless are running against the clock.