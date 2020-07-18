Advocates plan sleep-out to highlight homelessness; Community CARES still seeking space

A group of advocates for the homeless planning a sleep-out at Biddle Mission Park in Carlisle Monday evening into Tuesday morning, intend to spur action on what many believe to be a looming homelessness crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Pat LaMarche said she expects about a half-dozen people to actually sleep out in the park, starting at 5 p.m. July 20 and going until 10 a.m. July 21.
Dozens of other homeless and housing advocates are expected to join via a webcast, which will also connect the Carlisle event to a sister gathering in Paradise, California, the site of the 2018 Camp Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in the nation’s history.
The correlation is that the Paradise wildfires displaced tens of thousands of people, and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic stands to do the same, several times over, LaMarche said.
“That’s the kind of mass homelessness that we may be looking at with these evictions,” LaMarche said.
Data from the National Multifamily Housing Council shows significant issues with nonpayment or delayed payment of rent during the pandemic-induced economic downturn; 22.6% of renting households had not paid their July rent as of July 6, and 12.4% were still delinquent as of July 13, according to NMHC data.
The threat of displacement is particularly acute in Carlisle, where the area’s primary homelessness support group, Community CARES, is looking for space.
The organization had been using Carlisle Borough’s parks and recreation building, the G.B. Stuart Center, but had to vacate the facility once summer youth programs began. Community CARES now only has its day center, with clients using a rotating schedule of churches as overnight shelters.
“We are back to our day center, so we had to cut our population,” Community CARES director Beth Kempf said.
This reduced the number of homeless people served from 45-50 at the Stuart Center to about 35, Kempf said. The organization has also run out of funding to house homeless families together in hotels.
“The big deal is that we’re not able to take families right now. That’s a big hurt for us,” Kempf said. “We were able to do that for two months, but we’re out of money.”
Community CARES is in the process of trying to find more space, and Kempf said she’s “hopeful” that she can find accommodations by the end of the month, given that church space for August may not be available.
Advocates for the homeless are running against the clock.
Enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal CARES Act are set to expire at the end of this month unless Congress and the Trump administration reach another deal. If not, struggling families will see a precipitous drop in income.
Also, Pennsylvania’s stay on eviction proceedings currently lasts only through Aug. 31. Gov. Tom Wolf has periodically extended the reprieve under his emergency executive powers, but no guarantee exists as to how long this will last.
“Those aren’t eliminating people’s rents that they owe, they just can’t be evicted right now,” LaMarche said. “So what happens when the eviction moratoriums are lifted?”
This is also a concern going into the November election.
“What happens when you’re evicted and you no longer live in the area where you registered to vote?” LaMarche asked.
Fears of a looming homelessness crisis have grown as hopes of a faster economic recovery have faded. The nation’s unemployment rate was 11.1% in June, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, an improvement from May’s 13.3%, but still a long way off from the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020.
Labor demand has been depressed, with 5.4 million job openings in May, according to BLS data, compared to 7.3 million a year earlier.
Economists also have warned that those jobs that haven’t come back are more likely to be gone for good. The number of unemployed Americans whose job loss was permanent was 2.9 million in June, up from 2.3 million in May and 2.0 million in April, indicating that temporary furloughs are becoming permanent layoffs at an accelerating rate.
Although most of Monday and Tuesday’s event will be virtual, LaMarche welcomed anyone who wanted to visit the encamped activists to do so.
“If anyone wants to stop by, we just request that they wear masks,” she said.
