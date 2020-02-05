Advisory warns of mixed precipitation, though local forecasters predict rain Wednesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a warning of ice, though local forecasters say the area may only see plain rain.
The weather service issued the advisory to be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday. The advisory affects only parts of the Midstate, including the Carlisle area, Perry County and Franklin County going west and north. Dauphin, Adams and York counties are not part of the advisory.
The advisory says mixed precipitation is expected, with total sleet accumulations of less than 1 inch and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch. Higher elevations will likely see the greatest ice accumulations with lower amounts in the valleys, and bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to an ice glaze, according to the advisory.
The ice could create slippery road conditions that could be hazardous to the Thursday morning commute.
Though the advisory warns of sleet and ice, ABC27's weather team says plain rain is what will likely fall overnight tonight.
"At one time it looked like a wintry mix was possible with this system," meteorologist Brett Thackara wrote. "However, temperatures at the surface look to remain well above freezing [Wednesday night] and warm air aloft should keep the precipitation as plain rainfall, too."
ABC27 said the next winter precipitation may not happen until Sunday with a chance of snow showers, though the weather team doesn't expect much snow to fall.