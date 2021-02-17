Administration of some second doses of vaccines to be delayed due to structural error in Pa.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, most providers have been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in administering a COVID-19 vaccine within 21 or 28 days, which is the minimum number of days the second dose may be administered. However, there is a maximum time frame of 42 days in which a second dose may be administered.

“While the second dose was given either three or four weeks later during the clinical trials, the CDC has provided some leeway in the schedule given the limited amounts of vaccine available," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Immunologically, waiting six weeks after the first dose to administer the second dose will surely result in the same booster response as that found during the three- to four-week interval.”

That means those who have a second dose scheduled, may see that appointment rescheduled over the next one to two weeks. Beam estimates that this could affect anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 patients across the state.

She promised that these patients will receive their second doses within the next 42 days, but she also said weather has been a factor in the vaccine distribution process. Any delays in shipments or scheduling due to weather could complicate matters when the second dose is scheduled out for the maximum time frame.