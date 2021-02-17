Administration of some second doses of vaccines to be delayed due to structural error in Pa.

From a lack of communication between the state Department of Health and vaccine providers to errors in when some Moderna vaccines were shipped to providers, Pennsylvania incurred such a significant shortage of second dose vaccines that the state is taking action to try to make sure everyone gets their shots in an appropriate time frame.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said Wednesday that since January, some vaccine providers have mistakenly been using Moderna vaccines supplied to them as first doses for patients instead of as second doses, potentially due to miscommunication regarding how the allotments were supposed to be used. With this issue building up over the last few weeks, Beam said the department this week received 200,000 requests for second doses.
The state this week will be allotted 183,575 first doses and 143,275 second doses by the federal government.
With the demand for second doses higher than the actual allotment for the entire state, Beam said the state has been working to rectify this, though the solution will affect the scheduling of appointments and availability of first-dose vaccine shots.
Though the state was able to secure more doses in inventory to help with second dose shots, Beam said the department, along with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force involving some legislators, determined that the best solution was to delay the second dose by one to two weeks, to spread out the available vaccine and ensure that every patient gets that second dose.
Currently, most providers have been following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in administering a COVID-19 vaccine within 21 or 28 days, which is the minimum number of days the second dose may be administered. However, there is a maximum time frame of 42 days in which a second dose may be administered.
“While the second dose was given either three or four weeks later during the clinical trials, the CDC has provided some leeway in the schedule given the limited amounts of vaccine available," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Immunologically, waiting six weeks after the first dose to administer the second dose will surely result in the same booster response as that found during the three- to four-week interval.”
That means those who have a second dose scheduled, may see that appointment rescheduled over the next one to two weeks. Beam estimates that this could affect anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 patients across the state.
She promised that these patients will receive their second doses within the next 42 days, but she also said weather has been a factor in the vaccine distribution process. Any delays in shipments or scheduling due to weather could complicate matters when the second dose is scheduled out for the maximum time frame.
The shortage of second doses will also affect those who are scheduled for first doses. Though providers are told not to schedule first-dose patients until they receive their allotment of vaccines from the state, some have already scheduled appointments based on expected allotments in the coming weeks. Because some of the allotment will have to be used for second doses instead of first doses, Beam estimates that 30,000 to 55,000 people across the state could get their first-dose appointments rescheduled since their vaccines won't be delivered this week.
“Our goal remains getting the extremely limited supply of vaccine to people as quickly and efficiently as possible," Beam said. “The department is working directly with vaccine providers throughout this process and, in line with the vaccine order I signed last week, will be able to provide more precise information on vaccine allocations each week to increase transparency and predictability with first doses."
Beam also said that while Friday's order moves vaccines away from family care providers in favor of providers that the state believes could administer vaccines more efficiently, those family care providers will still receive the second doses of vaccines to give to patients who have already received first doses at those locations.
