Additional COVID-19 positives Tuesday bring resident case count to 30 at Claremont

Cumberland County announced Tuesday that a further five residents and one employee at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC), the county-owned seniors’ home, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Claremont began another round of mass testing last week, which had revealed 23 cases of COVID-19 among residents through Monday.

Two additional residents had also tested positive during an earlier round of mass testing in July, bringing total cases to 30 residents and 17 staff members.

Staff who tested positive are quarantining at home, and residents with COVID-19 are being quarantined in their rooms in a separate section of the facility, according to the county.

The county had been testing the entire resident and staff population at Claremont on a monthly basis since the summer. But that frequency was recently moved up to weekly population testing due to Cumberland County’s overall test positivity rate climbing above 5%, consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.