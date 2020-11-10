Additional COVID-19 positives Tuesday bring resident case count to 30 at Claremont

Cumberland County announced Tuesday that a further five residents and one employee at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (CNRC), the county-owned seniors’ home, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Claremont began another round of mass testing last week, which had revealed 23 cases of COVID-19 among residents through Monday.
Two additional residents had also tested positive during an earlier round of mass testing in July, bringing total cases to 30 residents and 17 staff members.
Staff who tested positive are quarantining at home, and residents with COVID-19 are being quarantined in their rooms in a separate section of the facility, according to the county.
Support Local Journalism
The county had been testing the entire resident and staff population at Claremont on a monthly basis since the summer. But that frequency was recently moved up to weekly population testing due to Cumberland County’s overall test positivity rate climbing above 5%, consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines, according to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps.
Krepps said testing dates also were moved up after two CNRC residents became acutely ill. COVID-positive residents will continue to be tested every two to three days.
The state Health Department has stressed test positivity rate — the percentage of all COVID-19 tests in a given area that come back positive — as a key early warning indicator that the pandemic is becoming more intense.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has said that, as the virus becomes more prevalent in a given area, the likelihood that asymptomatic staff and visitors will track the disease into a vulnerable closed population will increase.
The county had planned to re-open Claremont to visitation in August, but that was quickly shut down after another staff member tested positive in September. Family visitation is currently allowed only for end-of-life situations.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.