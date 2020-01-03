HARRISBURG — Don Lentzer washed his 1,900-pound draft horse.
Chesney and Tenley Romberger watched a judge evaluate their three meat rabbits. They beamed when they won first prize. Cathlene Moatz sold her pregnant pig for $525.
The Farm Show Complex buzzed with activity Friday as farmers, exhibitors, judges and staff prepared for today’s opening of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The day before the eight-day agricultural show opens is a time for most animals to move in, pigs to move out and exhibitors to set up displays of everything from maple syrup to bird houses. Meanwhile, hundreds of judges evaluated small grains, large cattle, homemade jellies, crocheting and much more.
“We are honored to host the nation’s largest indoor agricultural expo and Pennsylvania’s state fair,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Our theme, ‘Imagine the Opportunities,’ invites you to envision yourself as part of agriculture’s exciting future.”
Parts of the 24-acre complex seemed to be a huge beauty shop as farmers took their animals into shower stalls, rinsed them with warm water, then washed them before blow drying their coats and clipping them.
“This is Heidi,” Lentzer of Littlestown said while soaping his tall black Percheron. The docile horse, one of nine that Lentzer’s family brought to the Farm Show, seemed to enjoy the warm water and attention. “After she’s washed, I’ll brush her, then groom her.”
In the Northwest Hall, Ed Clark of Enon Valley blow dried Cutie Pie, a two-year-old Limousin. He said he washed, blew dry, clipped and fitted the cattle for judging. Clark is the fifth generation on his family farm, which dates to 1853.
“We used to have dairy cattle, then got out of that and into beef cattle about 15 years ago,” he said. “I’ve been coming to the Farm Show since I was 10.”
In the North Hall, steam billowed from the animal shower stall where Annabelle Rapp of Paxinos was washing Victoria, a docile and pregnant two-year-old Shorthorn Plus. Victoria seemed to enjoy the warm water, suds and combing.
“It takes a half hour to wash her, a half hour to blow dry her then more time to clip her,” said Rapp, who has been coming to the Farm Show for nine years. “We show beef cattle, breeding lambs and goats.”
Beef cattle judging filled the Equine Arena. Sheep were arriving and swine were leaving the West Hall. While most animals moved into the Farm Show, pregnant pigs were judged, sold and gone by Friday night to make room for more pigs from young sellers.
Moatz took her Berkshire bred gilt into the Small Arena sale ring, selling the pregnant pig for $525. “I’m pleased with that amount,” she said. “I’ll use the money to pay my feed and veterinary bills, then put the rest toward a market swine for next year."
Things were more laid back in the New Holland Arena, where Eric Stewart and other rabbit judges evaluated hundreds of meat and pet rabbits. The Romberger sisters of Millersburg who have 100 rabbits at home seemed delighted to win first prize in their class.
You have free articles remaining.
The Calving Corner in the Northeast Hall, where visitors can watch calves being born, was set up. Chickens clucked, ducks quacked and geese honked in the poultry exhibit in the East Hall.
In the Main Exhibition Hall, Emma Boling marveled that this Farm Show has more canned goods than she’s seen in the past three years. Boling, manager of the canned goods display, said the numbers of tomato products, salsas, pickled beets and five-jar displays of jam, jelly and vegetables were way up.
“More people are canning,” she said, “maybe because it’s easier than it was in Grandma’s day. Drying food isn’t as popular. We only had three entries in dried mushrooms and one in spiced apples.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of people filled the Giant Expo Hall, most to go to the Food Court, which opens a day before the Farm Show. Vendors were ready.
“We usually sell six to seven tons of baked potatoes, 20,000 dozen doughnuts and 10 to 12 tons of french fries at the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. booth each Farm Show,” Rahn Troutman, booth manager said. “This is my 47th Farm Show.”
Gary Bilek and his crew were organizing maple syrup and maple products from 60 producers at the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council booth. He said maple syrup, maple cotton candy and maple yogurt are the best sellers.
J. Aaron Fisher, manager of the Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association, said honey vanilla ice cream is his best seller followed by honey waffles.
Others came to the Food Court to attend the “Fill A Glass with Hope” 2020 campaign, a charitable fresh milk distribution program. Since it began in 2015, the program has provided more than 14 million servings of milk to families through nine food banks statewide.
“Alleviating hunger in Pennsylvania has been a personal priority for Tom and me for many years,” said Frances Wolf, the governor’s wife. “It’s a sad reality that over 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are food insecure in the commonwealth.”
Jane Clements-Smith, Feeding Pennsylvania executive director, called milk one of the most requested items in the charitable food network. Redding said there is no acceptable level of hunger.
Former football star Jason Brown, who was a center on the Baltimore Ravens then retired from football to become a farmer, praised the Fill A Glass with Hope program. After failing to get cheers for the Ravens as he stood among fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, Brown said that he raises produce on his 1,000-acre farm and gives it to food banks.
“We can make a difference,” he said, holding a vanilla milkshake. “Milk has essential nutrients that kids need to grow strong and healthy.”
After he and the other dignitaries held a milkshake toast, he rang a bell to launch the 2020 Fill A Glass with Hope campaign.
The Farm Show runs from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Jan. 11.