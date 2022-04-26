AAUW Carlisle event targets economic security for women

The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the challenges women face competing in today’s economy.

“We really saw how many (women) were forced to stay at home to school their children, do their own jobs and be on Zoom calls,” said Kate Elkins, a member of the advocacy group American Association of University Women Carlisle. “The workplace is not a level playing field.”

To draw attention to the issues, the local AAUW chapter has led the effort to organize “Beyond Suffrage, Reclaiming the Future,” a women’s economic security forum scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St., in Carlisle.

The forum will bring together leaders and community members to listen, learn and discuss such topics as equal pay, paid leave and the minimum wage. The event will be divided into two sessions — one on Social Bias and Barriers and one on Workplace Challenges Magnified — the latter to include the effects of the pandemic on women.

One objective of the forum is to compile participant feedback into a white paper to present to Pennsylvania lawmakers as they consider bills affecting women’s economic security.

Each session will consist of remarks from a keynote speaker who will then moderate a panel of experts using prepared questions and questions from the audience.

Participants will be invited to split into groups to discuss the challenges women face, share their experiences, brainstorm potential actions to affect change and develop messaging to legislators.

The breakout groups will report back to the whole. Aside from the white paper, legislators will be presented with a quilt made up of squares depicting inequalities that participants feel have hindered their economic success.

Because the forum includes a catered meal, organizers are asking those interested to preregister by Friday using the link www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-suffrage-tickets-292004071037.

The forum is an outgrowth of a Women’s Rally that was held at the Square in Carlisle on Jan. 19, 2019.

“It was a very exciting event,” Elkins said. “We had about 300 people. Everybody got enthusiastic. When the community partners got together, we all decided we want to take a deeper dive into women’s equity issues. We wanted to do a forum with speakers and discussion breakout sessions.”

The forum schedule and speakers are:

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Meet and greet, dinner

4:30 p.m.: Welcome remarks by Ann Pehle, president of AAUW Pennsylvania.

Session I — Social Barriers and Bias

Keynote speaker: Aaysha Noor, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Giant (five minutes)

Panelists: (three minutes each)

Stephanie Jirard, professor of criminology, Shippensburg University

Rep. Patty Kim, state House of Representatives, 103rd District

Tina Nixon, vice president of mission effectiveness, diversity and inclusion, UPMC Pinnacle

Mirna Gonzalez, CASA, Latino and immigrant perspective

4:50 to 5:10 p.m.: Q&A with Session I panelists

5:10 to 5:30 p.m.: Breakout groups

5:30 to 5:45 p.m.: Groups report back

5:45 to 6 p.m.: break with opportunity to create a square for Equity Quilt

6 p.m. Session II — Workplace Challenges Magnified

Keynote speaker: Donna Bickford, director of the women’s and gender resource center, Dickinson College (five minutes)

Panels: (three minutes each)

Paid leave: Karen Showalter of MomsRising

Equal pay: Barbara Price of AAUW Pennsylvania

Affordable child care: Kim Early of PennAEYC and Steve Doster of Mission: Readiness

Government perspective: Randy Teplitz, chair of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women

Small Business Perspective: Nicole Miller, manager of Cornerstone Coffee House

6:20 to 6:50: Q&A with Session II panelists

6:50 to 7:20: Breakout groups

7:20 to 7:50: Groups report back

Closing remarks by Pehle

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

