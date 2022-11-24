AAUW Carlisle announces $2,000 scholarship

The American Association of University Women Carlisle seeks candidates for $2,000 scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

The Scholarship Committee seeks female candidates enrolling in an undergraduate, graduate or continuing educational programs. The AAUW advocates for equity for women and girls through higher education.

For further information on scholarship application deadlines, requirements and an application form, go to Carlisle-pa.aauw.net or write to AAUW Carlisle Branch, Attn.: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013.

AAUW membership is open to anyone with a degree from a two- or four-year accredited institution. More information is available at aauw.org/membership

AAUW is a nonprofit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.