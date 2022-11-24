 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AAUW Carlisle announces $2,000 scholarship

AAUW logo

The American Association of University Women Carlisle seeks candidates for $2,000 scholarships for the 2023 academic year.

The Scholarship Committee seeks female candidates enrolling in an undergraduate, graduate or continuing educational programs. The AAUW advocates for equity for women and girls through higher education.

For further information on scholarship application deadlines, requirements and an application form, go to Carlisle-pa.aauw.net or write to AAUW Carlisle Branch, Attn.: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 815, Carlisle, PA 17013.

AAUW membership is open to anyone with a degree from a two- or four-year accredited institution. More information is available at aauw.org/membership

AAUW is a nonprofit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research.

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees.
