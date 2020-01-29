AARP, United Way offer free tax preparation help across Cumberland County

The AARP Foundation and the United Way of the Capital Region are again providing free tax preparation help at various locations in the county between February and tax day for taxpayers with middle and low income, with special attention to those ages 60 and older.
There will be seven locations open from early February to April 15 to provide tax preparation help through AARP. This year's locations are:
- Baughman Memorial United Methodist Church, 228 Bridge St., New Cumberland. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment only at 717-774-2005.
- Bethany Towers, 335 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg. This site is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays by appointment only at 717-591-8300.
- Camp Hill United Methodist Church, 417 S. 22nd St., Camp Hill. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays by appointment only at 717-737-5631.
- East Pennsboro Township Community Center, 98 S. Enola Drive, Enola. This site is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only at 717-732-3915.
- Mechanicsburg Place, 97 W. Portland St., Mechanicsburg. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays by appointment only at 717-697-5947.
- Messiah Village, 939 Oak Oval, Mechanicsburg, in Village Commons' Galleria Room next to PNC Bank. This site is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays by appointment only at 717-790-8207.
- Mission Central, 5 Pleasant View Drive, Mechanicsburg. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays by appointment only at 717-766-1533.
- Trinity Lutheran Church, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. This site is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. No appointment is necessary for this site, and residents will get help on a first-come, first-served basis.
The AARP Foundation said its volunteers are able to help the majority of taxpayers with wage income, retirement income, interest and some investment income. More complicated returns may be considered "out of scope" for the program, and volunteers are unable to help with returns for active duty military personnel.
Those who wish to get help should bring a government-issued photo ID for the taxpayer and spouse, Social Security card for everyone on the return, tax documents for 2019, prior year tax return and checkbook for refund to be direct deposited. For a joint return, either both taxpayers must be present, or the client must have power of attorney for the one not present, according to the foundation.
In addition to AARP Foundation's program, the United Way of the Capital Region also offers free tax preparation help for those who make $56,000 or less. The help comes from the nonprofit's Money in Your Pocket program, and assistance started on Jan. 27.
Tax preparation help through the program is available at:
- Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., Carlisle. The site is open 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only at 717-254-8781.
- Dickinson College's Althouse Hall in Room 204, 45 N. College St., Carlisle. The site is open from 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays from Feb. 3 to March 2 by appointment only at 717-254-8781.
- Employment Skills Center, 29 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. This site is open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- First Christian Church of Lemoyne, 442 Hummel Ave., Lemoyne. This site is open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and on select dates from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, by appointment only at 717-724-4077.
- Messiah College's Frey Hall in Room 156, One College Ave., Mechanicsburg. This site is open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays (closed March 17), by appointment only at 717-796-1800, ext. 7300.
- New Hope Ministries, 5228 Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg. This site is open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Dickinson Law, Room 104, 333 W. South St., Carlisle. This site is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 4 to March 26 (closed March 10 and March 12). Those who wish to make an appointment can call 717-240-5130 and leave a message. Volunteers will call back to schedule a date and time.
- Shippensburg University's Ceddia Union Building, Room 238, 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg. This site is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays (closed March 11).
- Perry County Literacy Council, 133 S. 5th St., Newport. This site is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays by appointment only at 717-567-7323.
Those who go to a United Way tax preparation site should bring a valid photo ID for taxpayer and spouse; original Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for taxpayer, spouse and dependents; current Identity Protection PIN number issued by the IRS (if you have one); printed copies of all year-end tax forms received in the mail (electronic files cannot be used); and the 1095-A form if taxpayer received health care from the marketplace. Those who used the program service last year should bring the previous year's federal and state tax returns, and residents should bring a blank check or other documentation for the bank number if they want the refund directly deposited to an account.