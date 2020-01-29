AARP, United Way offer free tax preparation help across Cumberland County

Those who go to a United Way tax preparation site should bring a valid photo ID for taxpayer and spouse; original Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for taxpayer, spouse and dependents; current Identity Protection PIN number issued by the IRS (if you have one); printed copies of all year-end tax forms received in the mail (electronic files cannot be used); and the 1095-A form if taxpayer received health care from the marketplace. Those who used the program service last year should bring the previous year's federal and state tax returns, and residents should bring a blank check or other documentation for the bank number if they want the refund directly deposited to an account.