AARP to offer free tax help

Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons will once again provide free tax assistance to all taxpayers with middle and low income, with special attention to those ages 60 and older.

To receive help filing federal, state and local taxes, or rent rebate applications, taxpayers must bring copies of their income and any other information pertaining to the tax year 2021. Taxpayers should also bring a copy of their 2020 and 2019 tax returns, as well as a copy of the letter from the IRS stating what stimulus money was received in 2021.

For those who received a child tax credit, they should bring that letter showing the amount of advance credit received.

Anyone who purchased something online, from catalogs or from out of state that would be taxable in Pennsylvania, but did not pay tax on it, should bring their purchase receipts or have an amount available to give to the tax counselor.

Residents should also bring a copy of their property taxes for 2021 stamped paid or their rental information.

Tax help will be available beginning Feb. 1 and running through April 15 at two locations this year.

Taxpayers can make an appointment at Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, by stopping at the church on any Monday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Residents should not call the church to make an appointment. Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

Tax help will also be available at Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Newville, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Fridays. To make an appointment, call 717-776-4478.

