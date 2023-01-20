AARP offers free tax help in Carlisle area

Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons will provide free tax assistance in the Carlisle area to all taxpayers with middle and low income with special attention to those ages 60 and older.

According to the local AARP Tax-aide coordinator, tax help will be available beginning Feb. 2 thru April 14 at the following sites:

Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.to noon. Stop by the church any Monday or Thursday from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to make your appointment. You may also call 717-604-1844 between 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to make your appointment. Do not call the church to make an appointment.

The Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Newville on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. Call 776-4478 to make an appointment.

Branch Creek Senior Center, 115 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg, Pa . Thursdays only. Call 717-300-3563 to make an appointment.

To receive help filing federal, state, local taxes, or rent rebate applications, taxpayers must bring copies of their income and any other information pertaining to the tax year 2022. Also bring a copy of your 2021 tax return. Taxpayers should bring a copy of their property taxes for 2022 stamped paid or their rental information.