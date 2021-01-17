AARP offering free tax help

Volunteers from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) will provide free tax assistance to all taxpayers with middle and low income with special attention to those 60 and older.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no walk-ins this year, and help will be available at one location: Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle.

Tax help will be available starting Feb. 1 and running through April 15, and available at the Carlisle church on Mondays and Thursdays by appointment.

Taxpayers who previous had their taxes done in South Middleton or Carlisle should call 717-601-1844 to schedule an appointment. Those who previously went to Newville should call the Big Spring Senior Center to schedule an appointment at 717-776-4478.

To receive help filing federal, state and local taxes, as well as rent rebate applications, taxpayers must bring copies of their income and any other information pertaining to the tax year 2020. Clients should bring a copy of the property taxes for 2020 or a rent certificate from their landlord showing the amount of rent paid in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0