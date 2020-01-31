AARP Foundation offers Carlisle area tax preparation services

Here is a look at locations that are open through April 15 to help low-income and middle-income residents, with special attention to seniors:

Those who wish for help in filing federal, state and local taxes or rent rebate applications, should bring copies of their income and any other information pertaining to the 2019 tax year, including proof of health insurance. Those who bought anything on the internet, from catalogs or out-of-state that would be taxable to Pennsylvania, and didn't pay tax on it, should bring receipts of purchase. Clients should bring a copy of their property taxes for 2019.