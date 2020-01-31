AARP Foundation offers Carlisle area tax preparation services

In addition to Mechanicsburg and West Shore locations, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer Carlisle area tax preparation services.
Here is a look at locations that are open through April 15 to help low-income and middle-income residents, with special attention to seniors:
You have free articles remaining.
- Carlisle Baptist Church, 701 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and appointments must be made by stopping by at the church on Mondays and Thursdays. If a counselor is available, he or she will help with taxes when the taxpayer arrives. Do not call the church for appointments.
- South Middleton Township Municipal Building, 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays by appointment at 717-258-5324. The site will be open as long as schools are open that day.
- Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, Newville. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays by appointment only at 717-776-4478.
- Branch Creek Place, 115 N. Fayette St., Shippensburg. This site is open from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only at 717-300-3563.
Those who wish for help in filing federal, state and local taxes or rent rebate applications, should bring copies of their income and any other information pertaining to the 2019 tax year, including proof of health insurance. Those who bought anything on the internet, from catalogs or out-of-state that would be taxable to Pennsylvania, and didn't pay tax on it, should bring receipts of purchase. Clients should bring a copy of their property taxes for 2019.
To find AARP Foundation Tax-Aid locations, visit www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.