Project SHARE is asking for monetary support after two coolers broke over the weekend, forcing the Carlisle-based organization to dump about $50,000 worth of refrigerated items.
CEO Mischelle Moyer said products that were disposed of included fruit, vegetables, bread, eggs and milk.
Staff members were off for the holiday weekend when she said warehouse coordinator Darrell Beam began receiving notifications on his phone Saturday indicating that the coolers weren't working well.
"He tried to do everything [he could], but by Sunday there was a real problem," Moyer said.
She said a company temporarily fixed the coolers Monday to make them usable, but by then it was too late to save many of the items inside.
"We used a construction cone as a funnel, and they just dumped and dumped and dumped the milk [and] the dairy products out," Moyer said. "That was hard; that was really hard."
In spite of what she described as "a rough hit," Moyer said the organization's Summer Feeding 4 Kids program, which provides breakfasts and lunches for Carlisle area children each week throughout the summer, will still happen, albeit with some substitutions.
For example, whole milk that might typically be served with the meals might be replaced with apple juice, she said.
Additionally, Moyer doesn't anticipate the cooler issues to affect pickup for the
Carlisle Kiwanis Club's annual blueberry fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place at Project SHARE Friday and Saturday.
What will be affected by the equipment malfunction is Project SHARE's Your Choice Distribution events, which provide walk-in opportunities.
"We will have less availability of fresh produce for them because of this," Moyer said.
She said the coolers are scheduled to be fixed Wednesday, but repairs are estimated to cost nearly twice the organization's $13,500 budget for cooler maintenance.
Donations can be
made online or dropped off at Project SHARE at 5 N. Orange St.
School students and their parents look over the selection of school supplies at the Carlisle Expo Center for Carlisle 4 Kids on Aug. 10, 2022. Students were able to pick up back-to-school supplies that were donated by the community, Project SHARE, and United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County.
Scenes from Project SHARE's Empty Bowls fundraiser in Carlisle
Handmade bowls from local artists were ready for soup at the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Bree Frampton, left, a Project SHARE board member, serves soup during its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Monday.
Project SHARE hosted its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Monday, March 20, 2023. Participants selected a handmade bowl and enjoyed a simple meal of bread and international soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes.
Participants enjoyed a simple meal of bread and international soups as part of the Empty Bowls event that raises funds for Project SHARE.
Participants in Project SHARE's Empty Bowls fundraiser look over a selection of homemade bowls on Monday. Bowls were filled with a variety of international soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes.
Handmade bowls came in all shapes and sizes during CALC's and Project SHARE's Empty Bowls event.
Project SHARE hosted its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on March 20, 2023. Participants selected a handmade bowl and enjoyed a simple meal of bread and international soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle's Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes.
Eating from handmade bowls, attendees of the Empty Bowls event raised money for Project SHARE while enjoying international cuisine.
International soups made with recipes donated by Carlisle’s Employment Skills Center English as a Second Language classes were handed out to Empty Bowls attendees.
The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser was held at Project SHARE headquarters in Carlisle.
Decorations spruced up the already colorful Empty Bowls event at Project SHARE in Carlisle Monday night.
A variety of handmade bowls were available for those taking part in the Empty Bowls event in Carlisle.
