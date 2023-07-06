Project SHARE is asking for monetary support after two coolers broke over the weekend, forcing the Carlisle-based organization to dump about $50,000 worth of refrigerated items.

CEO Mischelle Moyer said products that were disposed of included fruit, vegetables, bread, eggs and milk.

Staff members were off for the holiday weekend when she said warehouse coordinator Darrell Beam began receiving notifications on his phone Saturday indicating that the coolers weren't working well.

"He tried to do everything [he could], but by Sunday there was a real problem," Moyer said.

She said a company temporarily fixed the coolers Monday to make them usable, but by then it was too late to save many of the items inside.

"We used a construction cone as a funnel, and they just dumped and dumped and dumped the milk [and] the dairy products out," Moyer said. "That was hard; that was really hard."

In spite of what she described as "a rough hit," Moyer said the organization's Summer Feeding 4 Kids program, which provides breakfasts and lunches for Carlisle area children each week throughout the summer, will still happen, albeit with some substitutions.

For example, whole milk that might typically be served with the meals might be replaced with apple juice, she said.

Additionally, Moyer doesn't anticipate the cooler issues to affect pickup for the Carlisle Kiwanis Club's annual blueberry fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place at Project SHARE Friday and Saturday.

What will be affected by the equipment malfunction is Project SHARE's Your Choice Distribution events, which provide walk-in opportunities.

"We will have less availability of fresh produce for them because of this," Moyer said.

She said the coolers are scheduled to be fixed Wednesday, but repairs are estimated to cost nearly twice the organization's $13,500 budget for cooler maintenance.

Donations can be made online or dropped off at Project SHARE at 5 N. Orange St.

Scenes from Project SHARE's Empty Bowls fundraiser in Carlisle