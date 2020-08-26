A return to Midstate gyms during COVID-19

Local gyms are starting to open their doors once again — slowly but surely.
And with those open doors come new safety guidelines and mask enforcement thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf issued a mask mandate the week of July 4, requiring “mask-wearing while indoors and exercising at a health club or gym.”
Gym-goers were previously allowed to work out without the use of a mask. This is now only the case for those with medical exceptions.
Social distancing is also still encouraged in all instances, and most gym facilities are trying to enforce both rules to the best of their ability.
All Planet Fitness locations initially issued guidance to enforce the use of a mask while working out, but updated that policy in early August to not include people actively working out.
“No, members and guests are NOT required to wear a mask while actively working out but must follow all local restrictions,” an FAG section on the company’s website reads. “But remember, members and guests must have a mask unless they are actively working out (and in accordance with all local restrictions) such as when individuals are entering and exiting the facility, cleaning equipment, and while walking on the gym floor between exercises.”
“We worked to build a nearly 100-page reopening playbook,” said Stephen Kindler, president and CEO of National Fitness Partners, based out of Mechanicsburg, and Planet Fitness franchisee group owner. “We’re following in line with what [Gov. Tom Wolf’s] guidelines are in the state and that’s our current mask policy in our stores. We’ve been really changing our queues around local regulation and we get those implemented as quickly as the local municipality wants us to.”
Carlisle Family YMCA and Power Train in Carlisle are also following Wolf’s mandates, asking that all who enter the building wear a mask.
“The YMCA requires that masks to be worn to enter the building, in all common areas and for everyone to observe social distancing during their visit,” Carlisle YMCA executive director Marcia Drozdowski said. “We strongly encourage members to wear masks while exercising as recommended by the governor’s directive, unless they meet one of the exceptions listed in that directive.”
Along with new mask mandates and social distancing standards, new guidelines have been set by the YMCA and Planet Fitness in terms of club cleanliness. Kindler said the staff at Planet Fitness are constantly moving around the club and cleaning equipment and facilities, according to their website, and patrons are asked to constantly clean any machine or other equipment.
“Our team members in the club are really the ones being charged with enforcing those policies in the stores,” Kindler said. “We have to check each other and make sure we’re doing what we’re telling our members. That’s one thing we’ve always done at Planet Fitness — we act out what we say through our actions and we feel like we’re doing that right now in this COVID-operating environment that we’re in.”
Power Train being a personal training-based business, handles things a little differently, officials said. The gyms ask that those entering the facility to wear a mask, but those working out are allowed to take the mask off during strenuous exercises or if they have a medical exemption.
All equipment is set out in pods for clients and the pods are spaced to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Everything that has been touched by anyone is cleaned regularly and every time it comes in contact with someone.
The YMCA has cleaning protocols in place as well.
“Members are asked to clean equipment before and after use,” Drozdowski said. “The fitness center, locker rooms and child care center are fogged and sanitized nightly when we close.”
For an extra layer of protection for its members, the YMCA is adding ionization systems in child care, fitness center and locker room HVAC systems “that will clean and sanitize the air circulating through the building,” Drozdowski said.
