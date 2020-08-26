A return to Midstate gyms during COVID-19

“Our team members in the club are really the ones being charged with enforcing those policies in the stores,” Kindler said. “We have to check each other and make sure we’re doing what we’re telling our members. That’s one thing we’ve always done at Planet Fitness — we act out what we say through our actions and we feel like we’re doing that right now in this COVID-operating environment that we’re in.”

Power Train being a personal training-based business, handles things a little differently, officials said. The gyms ask that those entering the facility to wear a mask, but those working out are allowed to take the mask off during strenuous exercises or if they have a medical exemption.

All equipment is set out in pods for clients and the pods are spaced to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Everything that has been touched by anyone is cleaned regularly and every time it comes in contact with someone.

The YMCA has cleaning protocols in place as well.

“Members are asked to clean equipment before and after use,” Drozdowski said. “The fitness center, locker rooms and child care center are fogged and sanitized nightly when we close.”