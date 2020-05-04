× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Cumberland County again saw an increase in COVID-19 cases almost primarily located in long-term care facilities, the state Department of Health said it will make a decision this week as to whether it will release any further information about nursing homes.

Currently, the department provides the number of affected facilities, infected residents, infected staff members and deaths due to the coronavirus, by county. It does not release information on what those facilities are, where they are located or differentiate the total county numbers by individual facility.

The numbers have also sporadically been changing since the department started reporting the information.

Though Cumberland County was listed Sunday as having five long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19, that number decreased back to four in Monday's report. Previously, Dauphin County likewise rose by one facility only to fall back down the next day to the previous number, and Perry County had been listed for more than a week as having had an affected facility, only to be taken off the list entirely.

The Department of Health on Monday said that change in numbers is likely due to the ongoing "reconciliation of data" that the department does to ensure what they publicly release accurately encapsulates what's going on in the state.

Though Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has said for weeks that they're having discussions regarding whether or not to release new information, Monday was the first time she gave a time frame of when a decision will be made.

Health officials have been under pressure to name long-term care facilities with virus cases, with the state’s chief fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, urging greater transparency.

Health Department officials say they have been weighing the public’s right to know against patient privacy and the dictates of state law.

The ongoing issue comes about as more officials voice concerns over the growing percentage of cases being located in nursing facilities.

A reporter posed a question to Levine Monday about Delaware County seeking the separation of nursing home cases with general population cases in order to be considered to reopen earlier, but she reiterated that nursing home cases will continue to be counted toward a county's total since staff live in the community.

Compared to other counties in the southcentral region, Cumberland County has the highest number of nursing home cases and the highest percentage of positive cases coming from nursing homes. The county currently has 375 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. Of those, 219 (or 58.4 percent) are traced to residents or staff members in nursing facilities.

In Monday's report from the Department of Health, the county featured two new positive cases, both likely among nursing home residents.

Though The Sentinel does not have information on the location of the fourth long-term facility in the county with positive cases, Monday's new cases came from Carlisle's 17013 ZIP code — outside of the area of two of the know long-term facilities with cases — the Shippensburg Health Care Center and the Gardens at West Shore in East Pennsboro Township.

The other known facility — Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle — did not report any new cases Monday, remaining at two reported cases for employees. That could mean the fourth unidentified facility is also in Carlisle.

Along with new positive cases, Cumberland County also features new death reports coming out of nursing homes. Of the county's 18 deaths, 16 of which, or 88.9 percent, are in nursing homes.

While 75 percent of Dauphin County's COVID-19-linked deaths are in nursing facilities, only 20.86 percent of its cases overall come from nursing homes — the second highest percentage in the region. In other counties, nursing home cases only make up anywhere between 1 to 15 percent of all COVID-19 cases, while some aren't reporting any.

Two counties in the southcentral region that aren't reporting any nursing home cases are the two that may be the first to open in the region. The Allentown Morning Call reported that the state may be looking at Blair and Fulton counties as two of the first counties to open after the 24 other counties in the northwest and northcentral regions move to the "yellow phase" on May 8.

Fulton has the lowest number of cases in the region, with only six reported cases, while Blair County has 25 cases - one more than Bedford County, but Bedford also has a reported death.

Levine didn't mention any counties by name during Monday's daily briefing, but she did say the state will look at data, metrics and modeling this week to determine what counties could be the next to reopen.

Photos: Daily life in Pennsylvania during the coronavirus pandemic

Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.