A message to confront history at center of Carlisle service Sunday honoring Dr. King

For there to be a reckoning, any hope for change, society needs to acknowledge, engage and confront its history of systemic racism.

That was a message Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson Law, emphasized throughout her keynote address Sunday during a service commemorating the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

She began her talk by focusing on local history and how Native American children from across the country were displaced and brought to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School to be assimilated into the white man’s culture.

Moving forward, Conway recalled how several key events in 2020 forced communities nationwide to take a hard look at the role their institutions play in producing and perpetuating inequality. She mentioned how the pandemic combined with a trend towards voter suppression served as a catalyst along with renewed calls for social justice following several high-profile murders of Black people by police.

“We all had a visceral reaction,” Conway said. “We all questioned our responsibility as community members.”

While an important step is to confront the history and its function of promoting human rights, activists “have been deluged by a sustained assault” that tries to limit the conduct of teaching and learning that history, Conway said. This has led to book bans and other policy decisions that put public libraries and public schools on the front-line of the debate.

The service Sunday was one of several events planned by the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee of which Gale du Pont is the co-chair. “The whole idea is to bring people together so we as a community can work to fulfill the dream of Dr. King of unity, peace and love ... And that’s for everyone,” du Pont said.

Debbie Collins was in the audience with her niece Anna Bella Mixell who read a verse from Zechariah during the Old Testament reading of the 34th annual commemorative service. “I come every year to celebrate Dr. King and everything he’s done,” Collins said, adding how his dedication to equality serves as a positive example at a time when there is a lot of negativity in the country.

Seated nearby was Rev. Rachel Schwab, pastor of the First United Church of Christ. She was scheduled to give the benediction at the end of the service. “As a white woman of faith, I’ve always been very humbled when I’ve been asked to be a part of these events,” she said. “I’m grad for a small role because there are so many there are so many voices to be heard.

“Martin Luther King has been an inspiration to me as a minister,” Schwab added. “It’s important that we continue to share his words and be inspired by them.”

For Linda Manning of Carlisle, a local school board member, the legacy of Dr. King comes down to a simple statement. “We should be able to get along with each other in spirit and in truth,” she said. “Today, we’re celebrating freedom and justice for all.”

Kathryn Zeiders of Dillsburg was there to King as an advocate for equality and democracy.

“He’s a hero,” she said of the civil rights leader. “Anyone who gives their life for the country is a hero…of mankind actually. We just have to do our part. Whatever we can do.”

Photos: 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration in Carlisle Sunday