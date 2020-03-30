A look into the past with your community photographer

It's not often a photojournalist stops moving.
Typically, daily deadlines mean photos are taken, filed, printed and maybe never looked at again. We photographers chase the uncatchable goal of "what have you done for me today?"
These last few weeks, as the world shut down around us, I had the opportunity - maybe for the first time in more than 25 years - to review in excess of 20 terabytes of photos I've taken as your friendly neighborhood photojournalist in my 14 years with The Sentinel.
Those who know me know I'm my own worst critic. Most artists are. Each day is a challenge to tell a story in a single shot.
A great photo should tell the whole story. That's not always the case for every assignment, and it is helpful for reporters to have captions that expand on what they've written. You see, I got my start when cameras used Tri-X Pan black-and-white film and came in big bricks you carried around in your car. Color film was too expensive. So, I learned, early on, to tell the whole story in one shot.
So, in this gallery, I've distilled the photos to their purest essence - the image, in black-and-white, minus the caption.
These are the photos that stopped me because they captured something about who we are as a community. We are helpers. We are heroes. We are artists. We are fun and funny and full of light. We are youth baseball games and Little Miss Shippensburg and tractor parades through downtown Newville.
I hope you enjoy this gallery of these times past and join me in doing all we can to ensure we can embrace these happy times again.
Until then, myself and my colleagues here at the paper will be working for you, ready to capture the next meaningful moment.
Be well, and stay safe.
