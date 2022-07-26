A list of Shippensburg Fair queens since 1958

The Shippensburg Fair finished off the second day of activities Monday night with the Little Miss and Fair Queen contests at the fairgrounds in Shippensburg.

Caitlyn Williams was named the 2022 Shippensburg Fair Queen, with Brittany Miller named the 2022 Fair Sweetheart to serve as the alternate to the queen. Williams now steps in for 2021 Fair Queen Alexa Henry.

A look at the past Shippensburg Fair Queens (information from the Shippensburg Fair website):

2021 – Alexa Henry

2019/20 – Hannah Franklin

2018 – Sophia Wall

2017 – Lacey Maclay

2016 – Andrea Crawford

2015 – Ashlyn Riccione

2014 – Jordan Fleming

2013 – Rebecca Shotto

2012 – Keri Wolfe

2011 – Hannah Strohm

2010 – Katelyn Carson

2009 – Elizabeth Rule

2008 – Hannah Taylor

2007 – Lauren Anne Shotts

2006 – Maryann Steenstra

2005 – Tiffany Reese

2004 – Madeline Dinda

2003 – Kristine Koziar

2002 – Jessica Sheaffer

2001 – Cassandra Bonitz

2000 – Julie Wadel

1999 – Sarah Kipley

1998 – Angie Davidson

1997 – Beth Dickinson

1996 – Megan Ginnick

1995 – Laura Strayer

1994 – Stacey Lytle

1993 – Melanie Ginnick

1992 – Meg Nichols

1991 – Sharon Bietsch

1990 – Kristin Kay Cypher

1989 – Ruth Hutchison

1988 – Alonda Willis

1987 – Michelle Winters

1986 – Holly Hershey

1985 – Lisa Proctor

1984 – Chris Kitzmiller

1983 – Michele Talhelm

1982 – Tracy Warren

1981 – Dawn Drexler

1980 – Yvonne Forrester

1979 – Siobhan Reichlin

1978 – Jill Horneys

1977 – Donna Crider

1976 – Tabitha Owens

1975 – Lisa Ommert

1974 – Laura Ulsh

1973 – Jessica Baum

1972 – Sharon Mears

1971 – Michelle Luhrs

1970 - Glenda Diehl

1969 – Tace Taylor

1968 – Sue Cummins

1967 – Ralma Burkhart

1966 – Judy Bard

1965 – Romaine Brechbiel

1964 – Vicki Martin

1963 – Mary McDonald

1962 – Doris Mae Potteiger

1961 – Jo Ellen Kirssin

1960 – Nancy McCulloch

1959 – Norma Wagner

1958 – Theresa Cocklin