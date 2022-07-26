A list of Shippensburg Fair queens since 1958

Sentinel staff
The Shippensburg Fair finished off the second day of activities Monday night with the Little Miss and Fair Queen contests at the fairgrounds in Shippensburg.
Caitlyn Williams was named the 2022 Shippensburg Fair Queen, with Brittany Miller named the 2022 Fair Sweetheart to serve as the alternate to the queen. Williams now steps in for 2021 Fair Queen Alexa Henry.
A look at the past Shippensburg Fair Queens (information from the
Shippensburg Fair website):
2019/20 – Hannah Franklin
2007 – Lauren Anne Shotts
1990 – Kristin Kay Cypher
1962 – Doris Mae Potteiger
Photos: 2022 Shippensburg Fair Little Miss and Fair Queen contests
Kennedi Carbaugh was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Caitlyn Williams was crowned the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Caiah Mason competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair Contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Aine Styers competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair Contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jocelyn Henninger competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hannah Finkey competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kennedi Carbaugh competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Janelle Johnson competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Josephine Sgrignoli competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Arya Hann competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Payton Failor competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Aubree Frankenfield competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Ava Mowers competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hadley Halter competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brynna Wright competes in the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Community Fair and Queen Contest on Monday evening at the the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Fair contest on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jocelyn Henninger was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg Princess on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Kennedi Carbaugh was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Shippensburg on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Alyvia Kyle competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Rachel Newswanger competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Liliana Wenger competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Caitlyn Williams competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Zoe Wewer competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brittany Miller competes in the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Queen competition on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Brittany Miller was crowned the 2022 Miss Shippensburg Fair Sweetheart on Monday evening at the Shippensburg Fair.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.