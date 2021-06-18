A life of service: United Way honors Kenn and Denver Tuckey with humanitarian award

The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County awarded Kenn Tuckey and Kenn’s father, the late Denver Tuckey, the 2021 Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award Thursday evening at a reception at the Two Mile House in Carlisle.
Emceed by Lucy Zander, Executive Director of the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, the event was sponsored by Dickinson College and Martson Law Offices. About 50 friends and colleagues came to honor the Tuckeys.
Denver Tuckey founded what is known today as Tuckey Mechanical Services, one of the three divisions of the Tuckey Companies. He died last October at age 87, having served the community for decades. Denver was the first United Way Capital Campaign chairperson to raise $1 million in a single campaign in 1994.
Denver’s contributions and leadership roles spanned many organizations, including The Carlisle Family YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, Summerfair, Leadership Carlisle (now Leadership Cumberland), and Rotary Club.
Denver also ingrained his community involvement and his deep Christian faith in Kenn.
Continuing Denver’s example of how to live a life of leadership and serving others, Kenn leads the three divisions of the Tuckey Company — Tuckey Mechanical Services, Tuckey Metal Fabricators, and Tuckey Restoration.
"My Dad taught us, as small children in a strong Christian family, that when you get involved in anything, business or community, you have a responsibility to give back, to take care of each other," Kenn said.
Perhaps Kenn’s longtime friend, Hubert Gilroy, summed up Kenn’s personal philosophy best during his remarks. Gilroy read a John Wesley poem that Kenn frequently quoted to family, friends, and employees.
Do All The Good You Can
By All The Means You Can
In All The Ways You Can
In All The Places You Can
At All The Times You Can
To All Of The People You Can
As Long As Ever You Can
Ken’s two sons, Nathan and Matthew, follow in their father’s footsteps. Both are involved with the Tuckey Companies, Nathan as the Corporate Systems Director and Matthew as the Business Development Director.
Reflecting on lessons learned growing up in the Tuckey family, Nathan said “As a 5-year-old I remember my grandfather leading the (United Way Capital) campaign. What struck me was just how normal it was. For him it wasn’t just a campaign about reaching a dollar goal, it was about 'This is my community, this is what we do.'"
Matthew also recalled his grandfather’s lessons.
“My grandfather believed that, if the community blesses your company, you have a responsibility to give back. My father continued that philosophy, it’s paramount in our company. We push that out to our employees as well. The motivation to do business is about something bigger and we talk about the responsibility of giving back in every new hire orientation."
The Alexis de Tocqueville Humanitarian Award, established in 2000, acknowledges an individual’s outstanding volunteer service to the community. Named for the Frenchman who traveled the United States in the early 1800s, Alexis de Tocqueville wrote Democracy in America, the landmark book on American society and politics.