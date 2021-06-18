A life of service: United Way honors Kenn and Denver Tuckey with humanitarian award

Perhaps Kenn’s longtime friend, Hubert Gilroy, summed up Kenn’s personal philosophy best during his remarks. Gilroy read a John Wesley poem that Kenn frequently quoted to family, friends, and employees.

Do All The Good You Can

By All The Means You Can

In All The Ways You Can

In All The Places You Can

At All The Times You Can

To All Of The People You Can

As Long As Ever You Can

Ken’s two sons, Nathan and Matthew, follow in their father’s footsteps. Both are involved with the Tuckey Companies, Nathan as the Corporate Systems Director and Matthew as the Business Development Director.

Reflecting on lessons learned growing up in the Tuckey family, Nathan said “As a 5-year-old I remember my grandfather leading the (United Way Capital) campaign. What struck me was just how normal it was. For him it wasn’t just a campaign about reaching a dollar goal, it was about 'This is my community, this is what we do.'"

Matthew also recalled his grandfather’s lessons.