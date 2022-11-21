A Legacy of Service: Estate of Karen Rovegno donates $100,000 to Bosler Library

Karen Rovegno had a knack for reading at least three books at a time.

“There would be one downstairs in the family room next to her favorite chair,” said Rick Rovegno, her husband of 41 years. “There would be one next to her night stand next to our bed.”

A third book was usually tucked away somewhere in a vehicle waiting for her mind to engage and keep track of a multitude of plots, subplots and characters.

Early on, when the couple settled in Carlisle, one of her first destinations was the Bosler Memorial Library just a block and a half away from their former home on Pomfret Street.

Her library card became a passport for a passion that drove her to volunteer for the library board of directors and the Friends of the Bosler Library. She continues to have an influence three months after her death on Aug. 23.

On Thursday, Rovegno announced that $100,000 from his wife’s estate will be donated in the coming weeks to the library endowment fund.

Rovegno told the board that he intends to amend his will to reflect his late wife’s philanthropic priorities. The potential exists for a bequest of hundreds of thousands of additional dollars from his estate to the library upon his passing.

“The bequest will serve us very well and will move us far into the future,” Executive Director Jeff Swope said during a phone interview prior to the board meeting. “We’re certainly grateful for those who remember us in their charitable giving or their will.”

At the same meeting, board members honored Karen Rovegno with a posthumous Nancy J. George Library Champion Award in recognition of her impact on Bosler and its mission. A Thursday was appropriate because that was the day of the week she routinely volunteered at the Bookery, the library’s used bookstore.

“She made an indelible mark by being such an integral part of the library for so many years,” Swope said. “She will always be a part of us.”

A Brooklyn native, Karen Rovegno was employed in several different management positions at AMP/Tyco Electronics. A volunteer for years, her service to the library increased after she retired and had more free time to devote to her passion.

“Karen was the type of person who put everybody in front of her,” Rovegno said. “She always reached out and prioritized other people.”

With Nancy George, Karen Rovegno co-chaired the capital campaign to expand and renovate the library. A gourmet cook, she was also a leader in a committee that developed a cookbook as a fundraiser for the Friends group.

In addition, Karen Rovegno was a volunteer in a countywide service that delivered books to the activity rooms of local nursing homes, Swope said. “Lifelong learning was really important to her. Others having that opportunity were important to her.”

She was a first-generation college graduate who believed in the value of attending institutions of higher education. According to her obituary, Karen Rovegno endowed three scholarships in perpetuity at Shippensburg University to provide first-generation college students the same opportunity she had to realize their dreams and potential.

“She always had a love of learning,” her husband said. “She was an advocate of libraries. That has come more into focus on her passing.”

Since her death, the family has received dozens of cards and letters from people touched in some way by Karen Rovegno. In reading it all, her husband has developed an even greater appreciation of the legacy she left behind as a volunteer and leader.

“She helped to bring the Friends group into the modern era,” Rick Rovegno said. “When my wife took over, they were operating in the 1950s. When she left as chair, she had brought the group into the 21st century with new ways of doing things and the use of technology.”

Specifically, Karen Rovegno implemented the Amazon book sales that have enabled the Bookery to raise nearly $40,000 over the past five years, Swope said.

“She never sought recognition,” Rick Rovegno said. “She never wanted the credit. I hope in heaven that she’s smiling for being recognized for just what she meant to the Bosler Library.

“Karen is with me every day,” he said. “She was one of Bosler’s angels.”