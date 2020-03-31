A guide to surviving financially as the bills come due

It's time to cut any nonessential expenses,. That means ending your gym membership and trimming phone or internet plans. Day care or monthly commuting passes might be paused or lowered during unemployment.

Consider extra work if you can to bring in income. If you still come up short, stay calm.

“Companies are rolling out programs to help with missed or late payments," said Kristin Pugh, a certified financial planner. "If you can’t make a payment or can only make a partial payment you need to be proactive and reach out."

FPA is offering free financial guidance to Americans in need. A nonprofit credit counseling agency can also provide low cost help managing debt and creating a household budget.

If necessary, consider seeking aid for basic needs such as food and shelter. Or consider local food banks, which have more leniency in who they can help. United Way and 2-1-1 can also help you find social service support you may qualify for in your area.

GOVERNMENT HELP

Yes, the government is delivering one-time payments to adults but those are still weeks away.