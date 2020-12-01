 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A COVID Winter: Still opportunities to for outdoor recreation when cold weather hits
alert featured
A COVID Winter

A COVID Winter: Still opportunities to for outdoor recreation when cold weather hits

{{featured_button_text}}

Every winter, area residents can be found hitting the slopes, sitting in a tree stand or out for a hike in the numerous outdoor areas and state parks across Central Pennsylvania.

But this winter is far different than any winter before because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And with COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County and across the U.S. reaching record highs, these outdoor activities and the businesses that revolve around them are left questioning what this season will have in store for them.

So while outdoor recreation areas and state parks remain open, the requirements for use change.

As of Nov. 20, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration issued updated orders (to be followed through Jan. 15, 2021) to help decrease the spread of the virus in the state.

  • All indoor programs and meetings are canceled
  • All outdoor programs are now limited to 20 participants including staff and volunteer leaders
  • Masks must be worn at all programs; services will be denied if masks are not worn by participants
  • Visitor centers exhibit halls and interpretive areas will be closed

Lee Gonder, owner of World Cup Ski and Cycle in Camp Hill, said he feels that uncertainty. Gonder said his store had a boom in sales over the spring and summer due to the demand of bicycles as people looked at outdoor activities as a safer option to deal with the pandemic.

But skiing will be a different ballgame.

Gonder said his business partially relies on the ski resorts and lodges in the area. Without them, there is nowhere to ski. It’s not something you can just do in your back yard.

“Business has been kind of steady right now,” Gonder said. “A lot of people are still trying to understand how skiing is going to happen this winter. So, there’s some hesitation down to what they’re going to purchase and how they’re going to be able to ski.”

“The diehard skiers will figure out a way to ski, so they’re already out and about. But the casual skier, much like the casual golfer, goes out a few times a year, so they’re hedging a little bit on what they’re going to do.”

The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief said the risk of catching COVID-19 while skiing is likely minimal.

“I suspect many people won’t be infected barreling down the slopes on their skis,” Dr. Michael Ryan said at a WHO news briefing on Monday. The U.N. health agency has previously said the coronavirus transmits much less easily outside because it is dispersed in the fresh air. Restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 have kept ski lifts closed in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and elsewhere.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan said the danger of coronavirus spread from skiing is from many of the other activities linked to the sport.

“The real issues are going to come at airports, tour buses taking people to and from ski resorts, ski lifts ... and places where people come together,” Ryan said. "We would advise that all countries look at the their ski season and other reasons for mass gathering,” he said, warning that indoor socializing after skiing might be particularly risky.

For local slopes, those travel issues aren't the threat for local skiers.

And area ski resorts have made changes to follow proper guidelines and adhere to social distancing.

Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry requires visitors to wear masks to access the mountain, in all indoor spaces, in any line, in chairlifts and gondolas, and whenever customers are unable to main social distance. The changes include a reservation process required to access the slopes and the facility, and cashless transactions throughout the facility.

"To allow for physical distancing, we are managing access to our mountains through a reservation system that prioritizes pass holders and by limiting lift ticket sales," a message on the resort's website reads. "We have re-imagined the on-mountain dining and ski and ride school experience to help keep guests safe.​"

“It all comes back to uncertainty, and I think that’ll be our biggest challenge,” Gonder said. “Just not knowing what the future holds as far as doing business and not knowing if we’ll be able to get outside.

"It was easier during the summer because people could buy a bike and go outside, but with skiing, you’re going to a public space and there are restrictions that come with that," he added.

On the other hand, other associations in the county said they have seen an uptick in activity. Carlisle Fish and Game president Paul Whipple said the club has seen a significant growth in membership. The rise began in the summer and has continued since then.

According to Whipple, the club was forced to shut its doors during the mandatory shutdown back in March and April. Once it re-opened, the club saw first-time gun owners and first-time club members want to become more involved in the hobby. And with outdoor activity as a way to escape cabin fever, there was no better time to join.

In the coming months, Whipple said the club will host its normal Saturday shoots of clay, skeet and trap. Members also will take part in shooting leagues against other clubs in the region.

However, in lieu of the traditional wintertime events, Carlisle Fish and Game has had its share of changes. The most significant is the cancellation of all hunter safety courses that they typically offer throughout the year. Whipple said erasing those courses came in response to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s restrictions of in-person instruction.

Whipple said canceling the courses was a tough pill to swallow. The club always had an admirable turnout of soon-to-be hunters.

“Obviously, one of our upstanding goals as a club is to encourage conservation hunting as well as shooting sports,” Whipple said. “So, that was a challenge for us. And I know the game commission offered some adaptations for online instruction, but I think most of us agreed that this is something better taught in person.”

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News