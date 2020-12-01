A COVID Winter: Still opportunities for outdoor recreation when cold weather hits

"It was easier during the summer because people could buy a bike and go outside, but with skiing, you’re going to a public space and there are restrictions that come with that," he said.

On the other hand, other associations in the county said they have seen an uptick in activity. Carlisle Fish and Game president Paul Whipple said the club has seen a significant growth in membership. The rise began in the summer and has continued.

According to Whipple, the club was forced to shut its doors during the mandatory shutdown in March and April. Once it re-opened, the club saw first-time gun owners and first-time club members want to become more involved in the hobby. And with outdoor activity as a way to escape cabin fever, there was no better time to join.

In the coming months, Whipple said the club will host its normal Saturday shoots of clay, skeet and trap. Members also will take part in shooting leagues against other clubs in the region.

However, in lieu of the traditional wintertime events, Carlisle Fish and Game has had its share of changes. The most significant is the cancellation of all hunter safety courses that they typically offer throughout the year. Whipple said erasing those courses came in response to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s restrictions of in-person instruction.