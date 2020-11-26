A COVID Winter: Pandemic likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays

Even in the best of times, the holiday season can bring stress that can add to anxiety and depression.
The year 2020 is anything but the best of times.
Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through the population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.
“I have real concerns about people’s mental health the longer this goes on, and moving forward during the holidays and then after the holidays,” said Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College.
COVID and mental health
Mental health professionals said referrals have increased as people deal with the virus and the changes it has wrought. Those changes make people struggle in areas of their lives that they used to be able to manage, Ford said.
Initially, the abrupt change from full social lives and going to work or school to shutdown orders and limitations on gatherings fed the cycle of stress.
“Now, I think the stress is really related to the fact that this has been going on for so long and people are starting to get burned out on the changes,” Ford said.
Ford said she has seen more depression and anxiety to go along with rising stress levels as people manage multiple responsibilities, often leaving them feeling isolated and overwhelmed.
Similarly, call volume at Contact Helpline has been high through the entire crisis with callers expressing anxiety and difficulty in coping alongside struggles with being pent up with family members, Executive Director Kelly Gollick said.
“As this pandemic has lingered on much longer than anyone had hoped, we are seeing an increase in our emotional listening support calls,” she said.
Contact Helpline’s emotional listening support line at 1-800-932-4616 offers a supplement to regular counseling and case management. Because the organization also runs the 211 information referral hotline, its volunteers can refer callers to community resources and support if needed.
“We don’t give advice. We’re not judgmental. It’s really an opportunity for somebody who is struggling with anything — for no cost — to call for 10 or 15 minutes and have somebody that will listen to them in a caring and compassionate way,” Gollick said.
Through the summer when case counts dipped, people had the chance to get back out into the world, with some limitations, but the fall resurgence is taking even that away. This gives rise to a lack of hope that’s compounded by the change into the winter months when some feel trapped or lacking control as they spend more time indoors, Ford said.
“Some of it is just the fatigue. We would call it pandemic fatigue,” she said.
COVID and Christmas
Contact Helpline typically receives calls during the holiday season, often later on Christmas Day or the day after, from people processing through the challenge of having been with their families.
This year, Gollick expects a different type of call since people aren’t going to be able to see their families.
“Christmas and Thanksgiving are going to be so different this year,” she said. “People aren’t going to be able to get together. Traditions aren’t going to be able to be upheld. I think there’s going to be a lot of grief around that.”
Gollick said people are grieving what they’ve lost during the pandemic, which is likely to manifest itself in anxiety and anger. Underneath it though, is grief at the loss of control and helplessness.
Coming into the holiday season in 2020, the vast majority of the population is struggling, Ford said. Everyone is feeling some level of anxiety and uncertainty. That combines with the typical stress from financial obligations, packed schedules and family gatherings that accompany the holiday season.
Tradition and routine help people feel safe in an uncertain world, and having those stripped away can affect someone’s well-being, Ford said. Having church services virtually, for example, might allow some sense of connection to the tradition, but people still feel the change. For some, it will feel like the holiday never happened while others will mark how it isn’t the same.
“It’s hard to plan for this holiday season because, as we’re seeing right now especially in the local area, things are changing daily in terms of case rates, things closing, schools going virtual, things like that,” she said.
Coping mechanisms
Ford said the key to dealing with stress during the holiday season is to start thinking about coping early.
“If we wait until the stress is maximized, it’s a lot harder to cope than if we plan ahead,” she said.
The first step is to focus on self-care by making sure to get enough sleep, eat right, exercise and maintain a reasonable schedule.
Ford also urged people to make plans to the best of their ability, understanding that preparing completely in advance may be impossible due to the pandemic. Work through what would happen if someone tests positive for COVID and communicate expectations concerning celebrations.
“I would recommend that people come up with a plan, but allow that plan some degree of flexibility and be prepared for that plan to potentially change and maybe have one or two back-up plans,” Ford said.
Knowing that people generally wait too long to seek help, Ford said people should seek help when they recognize they are struggling.
“The three markers for knowing things are starting to get out of control is: Is this what we would expect for myself or other people? Is it getting in the way of my day-to-day life and is it causing me distress?” she said. “If we’re getting two or three of those boxes checked off, it’s probably time to reach out and call somebody.”
Gollick said that while Contact Helpline volunteers don’t give advice or suggestions on how to cope, making the call in the first place is one coping mechanism. Volunteers reinforce the strategies a counselor has already given a caller or refers them to their counselor, case worker or a psychiatrist.
“It’s important for us right now, as we feel very isolated and disconnected, that people understand they aren’t alone, that there are programs in the community that people can reach out to for support,” she said.
Gollick said Contact Helpline is always looking for volunteers who put in about 55 hours of training to learn how to be empathetic and listen without trying to solve the problem or give advice. Those who may be interested in volunteering can contact the organization through their website at contacthelpline.org.
Looking beyond the New Year, Ford said she has real concerns about mental health in the community. The holidays usually bring excitement and a flurry of activity that stops abruptly as the cold, gray days of January come into focus. Seasonal affective depression can also set in as the time changes and the weather cools.
Through all the changes, the important point to remember is that no one is alone, Ford said.
“Everybody is having difficulties of some sort in this time and, in that way, none of us are alone. But we feel alone because we’re all so isolated,” she said.
A Celebration of Nurses: Cindy Eichhorn from Carlisle Digestive Disease Associates
Caring doesn’t quit at the end of the work shift.
“There are always situations that come up,” said Cindy Eichhorn, 62, of Boiling Springs. “You never stop being a nurse.”
Whether it’s in a store grocery shopping or at a formal event, the Gettysburg native may be called upon, any time or place, to lend her expert advice or to respond to an emergency like a heart attack.
Like many, Eichhorn has heard the stories of nurses on the front line braving the coronavirus pandemic. “They still show up and are there for their patients,” she said. “It makes me feel proud.”
When Eichhorn was nearing her high school graduation there were only three main career paths for women: nurse, secretary or teacher. Being a secretary had no appeal and there were too many teachers.
Instead, she was inspired to pursue nursing by the example set by her aunt. Hands-on training at York Hospital prepared Eichhorn for 13 years as a pediatric nurse at Carlisle Hospital. Many of the children she cared for were from families grappling with divorce, separation, abuse and domestic violence.
When Eichhorn met her husband, she wanted out of a 3-to-11 p.m. shift and into a day job. She found opportunity in an emerging practice that has expanded into the present-day Carlisle Digestive Disease Associates at 241 Alexander Spring Road in Carlisle. A career milestone was in helping the practice establish from the ground up an endoscopy center.
She draws satisfaction in being there to help when a patient is vulnerable, scared or worried about a diagnosis or what their future may bring.
Q&A with Cindy Eichhorn
Age: 62.
Specific job title: Gastroenterology nurse with the Carlisle Endoscopy Center, Carlisle Digestive Disease Associates.
Education: York Hospital Nursing School; health services degree program at Holy Spirit Hospital.
How many years as a nurse: 42 this May.
How many years at current location: 29.
Where do you live: Boiling Springs.
Q: What do you like best about what you do?
The biggest thing is the ability to help someone when they need it most and then see them improve in the way they are feeling. There is also the satisfaction of seeing them understand their illness as I educate a patient on what they need to do for themselves.
Q: What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
There is getting ahead of any supply shortages in personal protective equipment. Also, the practice had to set up safety protocols for diagnostic procedures that cannot be put off and for patients who need regular infusions or treatments.
Q: Is there something you would like the public to know about what you do?
There have been so many good nurses over the years and they are not very demanding. They just want people to help them.
Q: What’s your favorite patient or story?
I liked taking care of kids when I was younger. I made a lot of good friends with parents who showed their appreciation.
Q: Who are your role models or mentors?
I had an aunt and godmother who was a registered nurse. She told me stories about what it was like. She impressed me.
Q: What goals do you have in your field of service?
I want to be able to look back and know that each day I did the best that I could with the patients that I had whether it was in providing care or educating them on what they need to understand.
There is also something new. I wanted to be able, as I get older, to keep up with the physical and mental demands. I don’t want to lose that edge.
A Celebration of Nurses: Maddy Engle from Bethany Village
Maddy Engle said one of the biggest challenges of her job as a nurse at Bethany Village is the uncertainty that she faces every day, particularly right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You never know what you're going to walk in to, you just have to walk in with an open mind and kind of roll with the punches, and that's really all you can say. You can never really plan out how your day is going to go because you never know, it’s different every day,” Engle said.
Along with keeping an open mind, Engle said during the outbreak she sometimes takes a minute or two to collect her thoughts and to think about something outside of work. She also tries to make sure she can spend at least a little time outside every day.
As a nurse working with dementia residents, Engle not only focuses on keeping her residents safe and healthy, especially now, but also making sure they stay busy. She said she does her best to ensure their happiness by coming up with fun activities and helping residents keep in contact with family so residents do not feel lonely.
For the time being, Engle said she plans to continue with her current work in nursing and that her future is undecided. At the moment Engle does not see herself stopping working with the elderly population. Engle has a strong interest in mental health, which she said she may try to incorporate in her work sometime in the future.
Q&A with Maddy Engle
Age: 23.
Specific job title: I’m a licensed practical nurse, but on my badge it says resident services supervisor at Bethany Village at 325 Wesley Dr. in Mechanicsburg.
Where did you got college: Franklin County Career and Technology Center in Chambersburg.
How many years as a nurse: I actually just finished school in August and got my license in October, so I’m still a new nurse. I had been a Certified Nursing Assistant at Bethany Village for three years before I started working as a nurse.
Where do you live: Millersburg.
What do you like best about what you do?
I work with dementia residents, and I have really grown to love those kinds of people. I work in assisted living, and I feel like I'm a nurse, but I'm also like a companion. So in between giving them their medicine or doing a certain treatment that they have, I can actually have a good conversation with them and learn to know what their interests are, how to like confront them, what they like to talk about and just their different hobbies. I just really like getting to know them and just seeing them every day and when they get to know you.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
Probably just walking in the door knowing the residents lives are in your hands, like it's your job to like keep them safe, make sure they're staying healthy especially during this time. Just making sure they're washing their hands more and just, you know, keeping up with their hygiene more than usual just because of everything that's going on right now.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Working with my residents, I feel I like to go above and beyond and just make sure that they're all happy. Especially during this time, I try to make sure all of them that I can, as much as I can as I had time for, are able to talk to family members and just keep in contact with them. I try to keep them busy, whether it be with word searches, crosswords or I play music for them and dance with them just to make sure they're not upset, depressed or lonely, or just to kind of brighten their spirits a little bit.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
Just going off of what I just had said about keeping them busy. During this time, you would have expected a lot of the residents … like yeah, they're upset, but we've been keeping them busy. So I started doing the music thing, and they kind of danced along. I taught some of them the Macarena and that's all they were doing all day, and that was just like a memory that you can't get out of your head
Who are your role models or mentors?
Probably most if not all of my instructors from my school, a lot of them I really looked up to and they really taught me a lot. And then, the nurses that I work with every day, I really enjoy working with them and I just think that they really care about the residents like I do. We always have a good time and make sure they're getting cared for like they should be.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
Well, right now I’m just undecided, I'm just going to keep going with what I'm doing right now. Going back to school in the future is a possibility but I'm not 100% sure as of right now.
A Celebration of Nurses: Rose Heflin from Synergy Home Care
Luke Heflin had a gift for finding the bright spots in the dimmest situations.
“He really showed me what it is to love life and to embrace what it offers,” Rose Heflin said. “He was always brave and had a smile at all times.”
The example set by her kid brother inspired the Carlisle woman to pursue a career in service to others. She saw how loving and caring nurses could be, not just to a sick child but a whole family in turmoil.
“Luke spent six months in a hospital in Philadelphia waiting for a heart and double lung transplant,” Heflin said. “While that was hard on all of us, he always found a way to make every moment special even the scary times.”
Luke Heflin was born on Aug. 11, 2003, with a condition called heterotaxy, which resulted in a number of heart deformities. Though he wasn’t expected to live past his first birthday, Luke defied the odds and survived until March 6, 2013, when he died at age 9.
His life was an ongoing trial that included numerous setbacks, 10 months on an organ transplant list and a daily dose of six pills every morning and seven pills every night. Despite that, Luke was known for his upbeat spirit, ability to crack jokes and a knack for knowing when people needed encouragement or a hug.
Four years his senior, Rose Heflin was drawn at first to a career as an artist or a cosmetologist. Gradually, she saw nursing as an opportunity to return to others what was given to her family. After high school, she became a certified nursing assistant and is studying to be a nurse.
“I know how proud Luke would be of me and all of my accomplishments,” Heflin said. “He would be right by my side cheering me on.”
Q&A with Rose Heflin
Age: 20.
Specific job title: Certified nursing assistant with Synergy Home Care out of Camp Hill and pharmacy technician with Giant Pharmacy.
Education: Have received training as a certified nursing assistant, three years of college for nursing.
How many years in the health care field: Two years, five months.
How many years at current location: Two years, five months with Synergy Home Care; one year, seven months with Giant Pharmacy.
Where do you live: Carlisle.
What do you like best about what you do?
I enjoy seeing the happiness on clients’ faces from the help and care they receive. I enjoy making a difference, no matter how small in each client’s life.
What is the toughest challenge you face in dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
Trying not to spread it or bring it home or to work. It has been very hectic during this time worrying about clients and coworkers along with my family. Right now, I’m hanging in there, just trying to get through.
Is there something you would like the public to know about what you do?
We understand everyone is scared and worried. Just remember, we work to help all of you at any time in life.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
I do have a patient that I love to work with. I just love to make them smile and give them someone to talk to. They make me a better worker and caregiver.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My role model has always been my brother in person or spirit. He inspires me to live my best life, give back, make a difference and always help others.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
I’m in school currently to become a nurse. I’m pushing through, determined to finish.
A Celebration of Nurses: Beth Heishman from UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital
Even as a small child, Beth Heishman already envisioned herself as a nurse.
“When I was little, I either wanted to be a teacher or a nurse. I saw both of these as a way to help people,” said Heishman, 27, a lifelong resident of Mount Holly Springs.
In the end Heishman picked nursing over teaching for a career, which turned out to be a winning choice. Heishman today works as a staff nurse at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital, a position that allows her to help others on a scale of multitudes.
“I liked that nurses are very trusted and we get to see patients at their worst moment and their best moments — like a birth of their baby. Whenever a patient comes back and thanks us, that’s inspiring,” Heishman said.
After graduating from Carlisle High School in 2010, Heishman completed a four-year nursing study program at Robert Morris College in suburban Pittsburgh. Heishman graduated from Robert Morris in spring 2014 as a registered nurse. She began nursing at UPMC Pinnacle in July 2014.
Heishman works 12-hours shifts in the cardiothoracic intervention unit located on the sixth floor of UMPC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Her patients usually are those recovering from chest or throat procedures, such as open heart surgery, pacemaker installation and stent placements.
Heishman said her work in cardiothoracic intervention doesn’t involve direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
“My job duties can go anywhere from medication distributions to assisting patients who need help doing something, relaying changes in patient conditions to doctors, or relaying information between the doctors on a patient’s team. I also get in touch with a social worker whenever a patient needs help,” Heishman said.
Q&A with Beth Heishman
Name: Beth Heishman.
Age: 27.
Where did you go to college? Robert Morris University.
Your specific job title: Registered nurse.
How many years as a nurse? Almost 6 years.
What do you like best about what you do?
The patient interaction and being able to form bonds with them. You get to know them very well while they’re there with you.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
We are still seeing individuals come in ill. They go from needing no supplemental oxygen to being intubated in a short amount of time.
Something you would like the public to know about your job?
Nursing is extremely rewarding in the fact that we get to make a difference in the lives of our patients. Nurses will also be your biggest advocate in the hospital because we want the best for our patients and for them to have the knowledge of how to take care of themselves before needing hospitalized.
Who are your role models or mentors?
The more experienced nurses before me who pass down their knowledge and expertise. You learn a lot on the job that you don’t learn in school.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
I will be going back to school for nurse practitioner in the future.
A Celebration of Nurses: Elizabeth Negley from UPMC Carlisle
For Elizabeth Negley, becoming a nurse was a career step that seemed second nature to her.
After working 18 years as a physical therapist at what today is known as UPMC Carlisle, Negley began her current job as a staff nurse in the facility’s intensive care unit in August 2019.
“I’ve actually been in the health care field for a while. I went into nursing because I felt it was more of my calling to work more in the medical field. My passion is working in the ICU,” said Negley, 39, of Shippensburg.
It took Negley two years to complete a degree from HACC, all while continuing full-time work as a physical therapist and raising her two young children as a single mother.
“I did the day program at HACC and was very fortunate that I could work my job around that,” Negley said.
Her jobs duties as an ICU nurse include caring for critically ill patients through close interaction, closely assessing patients, and taking part in decision making for patient care with attending doctors.
Recently, Negley’s job also has involved caring for “a handful” of ICU patients who were COVID-19 positive. For this, Negley said she’s required to wear “all proper PPE and follow all policies and procedures (related to COVID-19)” while on the job.
“Initially, it was a little scary (to care for COVID-19 patients), but by now, I’ve encountered it enough that I feel a little safer,” Negley said.
Q & A with Elizabeth Negley
Name: Elizabeth Negley
Age: 39.
Where did you go to college: HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College.
Your specific job title: Registered nurse in the intensive care unit at UPMC Carlisle.
How many years as a nurse: Joined the ICU team in August 2019. Nurse less than one year.
What do you like best about what you do?
One of the best things about being a nurse is having the privilege to be there for someone at the most vulnerable moments of their life. No matter what the situation is, just making patients recognize that they are never alone and having them develop trust for you is sometimes the best feeling.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
Personal safety is the No. 1 concern for me as I have a family and children at home. With that being said, though, if it were me or my family that was in need of care, I would want to experience the same selfless care that is being provided by health care teams all over the world.
Something you would like the public to know about your job?
As strong as we appear on the outside, we do still fall apart behind closed doors.
What's your favorite patient or story?
I don’t really have a “favorite” story, but there are certain patients that stand out in my mind. It’s those patients that you truly develop a bond with, sometimes not only with the patient but also with the family as well. I always tell the families that they become our patients, too, because they need cared for as well.
Who are your role models or mentors?
I am part of a pretty amazing team. We all count on each other to get through our days or nights. I have had several great mentors and they all know exactly who they are.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
Right now, my goal is to continue to gain a sound knowledge base of caring for critically ill patients. My passion is caring for people, so I will remain at the bedside for now.
A Celebration of Nurses: Amy Sallee from Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Nursing had been a dream Amy Sallee hadn't thought she could reach.
She loved her job at Masland Carpets in Carlisle, despite the hard labor of making Lincoln Town Car floor mats, but Sallee said she was a people person and she simply didn't get enough interaction at the job.
Visiting seniors whom she taught at an adult Sunday school first gave her the dream of becoming a nurse at a nursing home and helping residents. But she had a mortgage, she had other responsibilities to meet, and quitting a job while piling on student debt was simply not in the realm of possibility.
The industry made the decision for her.
Masland Carpets would change to Lear, then to International Automotive Components, and then it would close.
"I was too young to retire," Sallee said. "I'm 58 now. I was about 48, 49 years old when that happened."
The closure, however, presented an opportunity. In collecting unemployment and getting help with training, Sallee would get the education she needed to get her dream job, which she took at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle after graduation and has kept ever since.
"Things have a way of working out," she said.
Q&A with Amy Sallee
Age: 58.
Specific job title: Charge nurse on the first floor.
Where did you go to school: Franklin County Career and Technology Center.
How many years as a nurse: Nine years.
How many years at current location: Nine years.
Where do you live: Bloserville.
What do you like best about what you do?
I love interacting with my residents. I really enjoy spending time with them. A lot of the people here have wonderful families, but several don't. I just want to make them happy. I really try to do that.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
Just the steps we have to take. I know how horrible it would be if it came into our facility. We are working so hard for it not to. We were doing these things [prevention steps] before other nursing homes. ... Another challenge is just trying to entertain the residents. These poor people haven't seen their families for weeks. I'm just trying to help them out as much as I can.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
In addition to all the medicine, treatment and nursing care, nurses also work really hard to reach out and be there for the residents. They're people, and they'll be the same on the inside as they were on the outside. You'll see people who are unhappy. If they were miserable before, they'll still be miserable. And if they were happy before, they'll be happy. There's always a few who are just really hard to reach. But you have to think, 'What if the only face they ever saw was someone who was miserable and ran out the moment their shift ended.' I'm just trying to engage these people. I think I've gotten along with about 100% [of the residents] but that's because I've worked hard at it.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
There's so many. I just recently had a resident that still believes in the Easter Bunny. I knew the family couldn't come in for Easter, so I called them on Friday [before Easter] and I asked what kind of things he likes in his Easter basket. [The family] was beside themselves. I don't think she realized she could have dropped something off for us to deliver. ... She told me the things he liked for Easter, and I got those for him. I didn't want credit — I gave it to the night nurse. I worked on Easter, but I wanted him to have his Easter basket when he woke up that morning.
I know so many funny stories. But a big part of the job — that I didn't know when I got into it — was how really, really emotionally difficult it is for all the family members. They promised their loved ones they'd take care of them, but they just can't take care of them anymore. Families are so distraught and so worried, and I embrace the whole family, letting them know I'm here for the resident, but I'm also here for them. We're here for you too. ... We give them an ear. We tell them how other people cope.
Who are your role models or mentors?
I really, really liked my nursing instructor, Mrs. Mentzer. I went to Franklin County technical school and she really helped me. There's so many people at Claremont, too. I came in brand new into nursing with no experience, and I was overwhelmed. Everyone that was around me encouraged me. They all made a difference to me."
What goals do you have in your field of service?
I'm honestly where I want to be. If I go on to be an RN, I won't have as much hands-on with the residents. Plus, I would like to retire some day and wouldn't want the student debt from becoming an RN. I'm very content to stay where I am. This was my calling. I love this.
A Celebration of Nurses: Crystal Stair from Messiah Lifeways
Crystal Stair has a variety of experiences from the past 37 years working in her field.
Stair said she was initially drawn to her career after spending three years right out of high school as a unit secretary in a hospital. During her time there, she was able to see the work of nursing students, RNs, LPNs and aides, and was even able to jump in and help from time to time.
“I just loved the patient contact. So that's why I decided to become a nurse. And did I ever think I would have to face a challenge like this? Absolutely not,” Stair said. “I don’t think anybody did.”
The situation with COVID-19 is the most challenging time Stair said she has dealt with during her career. It differs from previous challenges as nobody has the true answers on a daily basis, she said. Sometimes they may put a practice in place, and soon after have to change their plan or course of action based on new information, Stair said.
“Everything changes from day to day, hour to hour, actually minute to minute sometimes,” said Stair, later adding that, “It’s definitely uncharted waters.”
Stair emphasized how much she enjoys the team she is working with at Messiah Lifeways in Upper Allen Township, praising what a great team they have. Despite working more separately physically at the moment, Stair said that the team tries to laugh with one another to keep things as light as possible amid many critical conversations.
Q&A with Crystal Stair
Age: 66.
Specific job title: Nursing home administrator at Messiah Lifeways.
Where did you go to college: HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College.
How many years as a nurse: I’ve been an RN for 37 years, but 12 of those were as an actively working clinical nurse. The rest of time has been in administration.
How many years at current location: I have been a nursing home administrator at Messiah Lifeways, where I’m currently working, for three years. However, prior to that, I worked at Messiah for 8 years.
Where do you live: Hampden Township.
What do you like best about what you do?
I think currently I really enjoy working with the team that I'm working with. We have developed a great team at Messiah. We are right now working in unprecedented times. So, every day is a challenge, every day there's constant communication between those of us in nursing leadership as well as the executive team at Messiah. So we are just working to ensure the safety of our staff and the residents. So it's a very challenging time, however, it's very meaningful. We are just trying to ensure safety for residents and staff.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
I think trying to make sure that we can dispel fears among the staff, because right now we're just trying to make sure that we can alleviate any fear that they may have for themselves and also ensure that the residents and their families know that we're providing the best care that we can provide for them, and trying to ensure that their needs are met on a daily basis.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Just that my position for myself is that I'm responsible for ensuring that all state and federal regulations are followed on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the residents are receiving the care that they're entitled to.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
It's a patient I had in my first year as a nurse, and she was extremely eccentric, extremely difficult to deal with. She had a very harsh personality, but she had a lot of health issues which contributed to the way she treated others. There were many nurses who were afraid of her; like I said, she was very difficult. When I went in to work with her she had a treatment that required about a half an hour of my time, so when I would be working with her I just tried to talk to her and keep her occupied so that she wouldn't feel the pain from the treatment. I really got to know her and found out that she was a model in New York City back in '30s and lived a very glamorous life, and her end-of-life experience was not glamorous. I really tried hard to get to know her as a person and the person she was, and not the patient I was taking care of. In her last week of life I found out that she had written a poem about our relationship, and I actually to this day have it in my safety deposit box.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My role model is the person that hired me in my first position in nursing leadership as director of nursing at Seidel Hospital in Mechanicsburg. When I interviewed with her I actually did not have the experience for the job, but I went forward with it. During the interview she stopped and she said, “You know, I can tell that you don't have the experience required. However, there is something about you that I just want to give you an opportunity in this position.” Over the next two and a half years that I worked with her she was my mentor and she helped me tremendously with learning how to be a manager and how to be the director of nursing. I learned a lot from her as she was a positive role model to me. Some of the mentors that I've had in the past I learned a lot from. When I saw the negativity and how they treated others, I thought that's something I would never want to be like. So I turned a negative into a positive, and learned how to treat people differently by what I had seen as a negative experience.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
OK, so I am 66, so my goal is to retire. However, right now in the position that I'm in and in this time of my career, I really feel as if I'm working with the strongest team that I've ever worked with. I am currently mentoring my replacement, which is my current goal.
A Celebration of Nurses: Jessica Toner from Messiah Lifeways
Jessica Toner always knew she wanted to be a nurse. According to Toner, she was drawn to helping people from a young age and liked being the person to take care of others and make them feel better.
“When somebody would get hurt, I wanted to see the injury or I wanted to fix it,” Toner said.
Nowadays, Toner said that passion translates into her job as a nurse at Messiah Lifeways retirement community in Upper Allen Township. She enjoys the hands-on approach nursing brings, as well as the fast pace, changing environment and how each day is different.
Toner also likes how nursing is a versatile profession with many directions for people to take. Toner works in infection control, which she says combines her love of helping others with her strong interest in microbiology, specifically studying germs, viruses and antibiotic use.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Toner said she has wondered if it is destiny that she was drawn into nursing and studying infectious diseases to prepare her for this moment. At work, she said she does everything in her power with her knowledge base and available resources to make sure her facility has the best possible outcome, as well as working alongside others to get through the outbreak, Toner said.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Toner said it is reassuring for her to be able to laugh and share jokes with co-workers.
“Just having a laugh really does help. And then, you know, you get your laughs out and then you're right back to it,” Toner said.
To pull away from the situation, Toner said she turns the ringer off on her phone and spends time with her two young sons at home. During an abnormal time, Toner said she strives to find the normal things in everyday life.
Q&A with Jessica Toner
Age: 34.
Specific job title: Assistant director of nursing as well as infection preventionist at Messiah Lifeways.
Where did you got college: HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College.
How many years as a nurse: I’ve been a nurse since May 2016.
How many years at current location: In May 2019 I transitioned over to Messiah Lifeways as their assistant director of nursing and infection preventionist.
Where do you live: Harrisburg.
What do you like best about what you do?
What I like the best about what I do is specifically with the population. I was always drawn to the geriatric population, I always said that I wanted to work with old people when I was younger. That’s what I say, I like old people! But now it’s definitely come through, I feel like it’s because I’m doing what I love that I seem to have excelled at it. I love getting to know the people I’m taking care of versus a hospital setting. I get to know the families, I get to know the residents by their name, their life stories, their preferences, just helping them throughout, especially medically, the later stages of their life and making sure every day is meaningful with quality.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
The challenge, there’s a bunch. A lot of it is because it's a novel virus, meaning that it's never been seen before. A lot of what I do is preparation, education and research, and we put into place interventions and standards based on best practice. The difficult part about this is that everybody seeing it is basically learning, going along the way, so we're trying to find the best interventions, the best practices in real time and that's what's made it difficult. We can kind of research and reference different things, but the big issue is trying to stay on top of all the new science, all the new information research, education, not only for ourselves to implement but for our staff and for our residents. Just making sure that we're on top and doing the best we can to keep them safe.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
Well specifically, one of my big things is antibiotic stewardship. That's something the federal government has rolled out, which involves not every illness or disease infection requiring an antibiotic. Just being smart about the use of antibiotics. I feel like a lot of people think they go to the doctor and it's only a successful visit if they come back with a medication. I think it's just being mindful of following your doctor's orders and finishing medications appropriately, especially antibiotics, and then understanding that an antibiotic isn't always the best choice of treatments.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
We were testing a resident for COVID. Me and the director of nursing, we were trained, so we're in full Tyvek suits. A Tyvek suit is like this full plastic suit and with the hood, goggles and mask on we look like, you know, aliens basically. We work with a lot of our residents who have dementia, and so as we can explain to them as much as we want, they may forget or not understand and then we’re really going to scare them when we go in dressed like this. That’s a huge concern. We went in and tried to be as calm and quiet as possible, and the resident just looked over at us from her bed. We explained that we're nurses here to swab you, and she just looked over and said, “OK honey,” as if nothing, as if there weren't two people completely scary-looking right in her room. She let us swab her, and before we left she just asked very kindly, “Can one of one of you two go close the blinds for me so I can nap?” So that really just made me chuckle, it's such a serious situation, you know nerves are high.
Who are your role models or mentors?
One of my girlfriends, her mom was a nurse, and she's been such a great example and mentor. Her name is Anne Kurutz, she's worked for UPMC Pinnacle for I'd say over 30 years. She's always been a great inspiration, a great reference. I’ve always felt comfortable and she's always been confident throughout my schooling and education. I would aspire to be like her over my career.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
I'd like to become certified in infection control. So, to be a CIC. I really do like the infection control aspect, I'd like to use this time and situation with COVID-19 to really gain as much experience as possible, to be able to apply the knowledge that I gain now down the road with whatever may come in the future.
A Celebration of Nurses: Susan Wert from Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Susan Wert describes herself as a late bloomer — but it worked out for the better.
After spending most of her life working at the Lear/IAC factory in Carlisle, Wert found herself out of a job when the site closed down. So she took part of her layoff severance and enrolled in nursing classes at HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College.
“It’s something I thought I would really enjoy doing and would always have a job,” Wert said. “For me, it was the best thing that ever happened because I love being a nurse.”
Going back to school wasn’t easy, Wert said. She expected to be the oldest person in her class, but found that she wasn’t. Many comparatively older people were in the same boat with her, pursuing a second career.
“After working in a factory most of my life, this is so much more rewarding for me,” Wert said.
That drive comes from the residents Wert cares for at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the county-owned home in Carlisle. But while her residents bring her great joy, they are also a source of great stress.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes around the country had been chronically short-staffed, dealing with an aging population and not enough nurses rising up through the ranks.
Even at Claremont, which rates highly on state and federal performance metrics, Wert has seen the number of residents she is responsible for during her regular shift tick up.
“It’s very hard,” Wert said. “I have 47 residents and I’m the only nurse. That’s not just Claremont, that’s typical. There just aren’t enough nurses.”
The pandemic also presents a great amount of daily fear, Wert said. As of April 28, two Claremont staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, but no residents had been infected. Claremont nurses have surgical masks and face shields, Wert said. The home has a limited supply of N95 masks, but these are being held in reserve to be used in case residents become infected.
“We have them but they don’t want us to use them until we actually get a case,” Wert said. “You come into working thinking, 'is today the day they’re going to say a resident has it?’ That’s terrifying.”
Wert and her husband, who works in maintenance at Claremont, have adopted an isolated routine, venturing nowhere outside of their own house other than the nursing home for fear of inadvertently spreading the disease.
“I don’t go see my family because I’m afraid of passing it on to them,” Wert said. “My mom is 78 and I don’t want to take the chance of giving it to her or anyone else.”
Q&A with Susan Wert
Age: 50.
Job title: Licensed practical nurse, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Education: HACC, Central Pennsylvania's Community College.
Years as a nurse: 9.5.
Years at current location: 9.5.
Residence: Carlisle.
What do you like best about what you do?
My residents. I love talking to the residents and helping them, just little things. The simplest things kind of make their day, and since this is kind of the end of their road it’s important to me to do little things to make them happy, make them feel good.
What is the toughest challenge you face while dealing with the coronavirus or COVID-19?
The fear of it getting in our nursing home and affecting our residents. We have a lot more PPE [personal protective equipment] than a lot of the local nursing homes, but that in itself is scary. We don’t wear the [N95] masks, we wear the regular masks, and that’s scary because you feel like you need more. It’s just the fear of getting it in the home and the amount of residents that would die just because of their age and their health.
Something you would like the public to know about what you do?
We really look at the residents as our family. We spend more time with them than we really do with our own families. I think sometimes nursing homes get a bad rap, but we do the best we can — we’re short staffed all the time, and we really do love them like our own family, we treat them like we do our own family and care about them that way. I think sometimes people miss that, they think we just come there and do what we have to do and go about our day, and that’s not really it at all.
What’s your favorite patient or story?
I bought pizza for my one resident. I told him, “I’ll be back in one second, we’ll eat.” He wanted pizza really bad. I said “I’ll be back and we’ll have pizza.” I had to go down to my car and get my bag and stuff for work, and I told him “don’t forget, don’t eat supper.”
I went up, he had already eaten his supper, and until I got downstairs and got back up to the floor he had half the pizza eaten already. He loves pizza. That was funny. And there are so many inappropriate stories, because older people say a lot of inappropriate things.
Who are your role models or mentors?
My mom, for one, because of her work ethic. She has a very good work ethic, you go to work every day you do your job as best you can. And my one supervisor, Rose — she really is a mentor to me because she is such a good, caring supervisor, she cares about the staff, she cares about the residents, she’s very knowledgeable and I really look up to her and the job she does. It makes you want to do a better job at what you do.
What goals do you have in your field of service?
For me, it’s to make my residents as happy as they can be, as happy as we can make them. At my age, I thought about going back to school. I like long-term care, but at my age I don’t want to go back to school, because I’m already 50. I just want to be able to work as long as I can and give my residents as much joy as I can in their life because I really do, I love what I do, and I enjoy and want to be able to do it as long as possible.
