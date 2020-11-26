A COVID Winter: Pandemic likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays

“The three markers for knowing things are starting to get out of control is: Is this what we would expect for myself or other people? Is it getting in the way of my day-to-day life and is it causing me distress?” she said. “If we’re getting two or three of those boxes checked off, it’s probably time to reach out and call somebody.”

Gollick said that while Contact Helpline volunteers don’t give advice or suggestions on how to cope, making the call in the first place is one coping mechanism. Volunteers reinforce the strategies a counselor has already given a caller or refers them to their counselor, case worker or a psychiatrist.

“It’s important for us right now, as we feel very isolated and disconnected, that people understand they aren’t alone, that there are programs in the community that people can reach out to for support,” she said.

Gollick said Contact Helpline is always looking for volunteers who put in about 55 hours of training to learn how to be empathetic and listen without trying to solve the problem or give advice. Those who may be interested in volunteering can contact the organization through their website at contacthelpline.org.