A COVID Winter: Pandemic likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
Anxiety and depression are rising among Americans compared with before the pandemic, research suggests. Half of those surveyed in a study released on Sept. 2 reported at least some signs of depression.

Even in the best of times, the holiday season can bring stress that can add to anxiety and depression.

The year 2020 is anything but the best of times.

Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through the population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.

“I have real concerns about people’s mental health the longer this goes on, and moving forward during the holidays and then after the holidays,” said Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College.

COVID and mental health

Mental health professionals said referrals have increased as people deal with the virus and the changes it has wrought. Those changes make people struggle in areas of their lives that they used to be able to manage, Ford said.

Initially, the abrupt change from full social lives and going to work or school to shutdown orders and limitations on gatherings fed the cycle of stress.

“Now, I think the stress is really related to the fact that this has been going on for so long and people are starting to get burned out on the changes,” Ford said.

Ford said she has seen more depression and anxiety to go along with rising stress levels as people manage multiple responsibilities, often leaving them feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

Similarly, call volume at Contact Helpline has been high through the entire crisis with callers expressing anxiety and difficulty in coping alongside struggles with being pent up with family members, Executive Director Kelly Gollick said.

“As this pandemic has lingered on much longer than anyone had hoped, we are seeing an increase in our emotional listening support calls,” she said.

Contact Helpline’s emotional listening support line at 1-800-932-4616 offers a supplement to regular counseling and case management. Because the organization also runs the 211 information referral hotline, its volunteers can refer callers to community resources and support if needed.

“We don’t give advice. We’re not judgmental. It’s really an opportunity for somebody who is struggling with anything — for no cost — to call for 10 or 15 minutes and have somebody that will listen to them in a caring and compassionate way,” Gollick said.

Through the summer when case counts dipped, people had the chance to get back out into the world, with some limitations, but the fall resurgence is taking even that away. This gives rise to a lack of hope that’s compounded by the change into the winter months when some feel trapped or lacking control as they spend more time indoors, Ford said.

“Some of it is just the fatigue. We would call it pandemic fatigue,” she said.

COVID and Christmas

Contact Helpline typically receives calls during the holiday season, often later on Christmas Day or the day after, from people processing through the challenge of having been with their families.

This year, Gollick expects a different type of call since people aren’t going to be able to see their families.

“Christmas and Thanksgiving are going to be so different this year,” she said. “People aren’t going to be able to get together. Traditions aren’t going to be able to be upheld. I think there’s going to be a lot of grief around that.”

Gollick said people are grieving what they’ve lost during the pandemic, which is likely to manifest itself in anxiety and anger. Underneath it though, is grief at the loss of control and helplessness.

Coming into the holiday season in 2020, the vast majority of the population is struggling, Ford said. Everyone is feeling some level of anxiety and uncertainty. That combines with the typical stress from financial obligations, packed schedules and family gatherings that accompany the holiday season.

Tradition and routine help people feel safe in an uncertain world, and having those stripped away can affect someone’s well-being, Ford said. Having church services virtually, for example, might allow some sense of connection to the tradition, but people still feel the change. For some, it will feel like the holiday never happened while others will mark how it isn’t the same.

“It’s hard to plan for this holiday season because, as we’re seeing right now especially in the local area, things are changing daily in terms of case rates, things closing, schools going virtual, things like that,” she said.

Coping mechanisms

Ford said the key to dealing with stress during the holiday season is to start thinking about coping early.

“If we wait until the stress is maximized, it’s a lot harder to cope than if we plan ahead,” she said.

The first step is to focus on self-care by making sure to get enough sleep, eat right, exercise and maintain a reasonable schedule.

Ford also urged people to make plans to the best of their ability, understanding that preparing completely in advance may be impossible due to the pandemic. Work through what would happen if someone tests positive for COVID and communicate expectations concerning celebrations.

“I would recommend that people come up with a plan, but allow that plan some degree of flexibility and be prepared for that plan to potentially change and maybe have one or two back-up plans,” Ford said.

Knowing that people generally wait too long to seek help, Ford said people should seek help when they recognize they are struggling.

“The three markers for knowing things are starting to get out of control is: Is this what we would expect for myself or other people? Is it getting in the way of my day-to-day life and is it causing me distress?” she said. “If we’re getting two or three of those boxes checked off, it’s probably time to reach out and call somebody.”

Gollick said that while Contact Helpline volunteers don’t give advice or suggestions on how to cope, making the call in the first place is one coping mechanism. Volunteers reinforce the strategies a counselor has already given a caller or refers them to their counselor, case worker or a psychiatrist.

“It’s important for us right now, as we feel very isolated and disconnected, that people understand they aren’t alone, that there are programs in the community that people can reach out to for support,” she said.

Gollick said Contact Helpline is always looking for volunteers who put in about 55 hours of training to learn how to be empathetic and listen without trying to solve the problem or give advice. Those who may be interested in volunteering can contact the organization through their website at contacthelpline.org.

Looking beyond the New Year, Ford said she has real concerns about mental health in the community. The holidays usually bring excitement and a flurry of activity that stops abruptly as the cold, gray days of January come into focus. Seasonal affective depression can also set in as the time changes and the weather cools.

Through all the changes, the important point to remember is that no one is alone, Ford said.

“Everybody is having difficulties of some sort in this time and, in that way, none of us are alone. But we feel alone because we’re all so isolated,” she said.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Concerned about COVID-19?

