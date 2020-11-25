A COVID Winter: Pandemic forces Cumberland County communities to rethink their holiday celebrations

The need for social distancing combined with restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic have put a severe crimp on traditional holiday events in Cumberland County.

Those restrictions grew even tighter recently as the number of daily COVID cases has spiked up across the county and the state in the past two weeks. Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week further guidance from the state regarding large and indoor group gatherings.

That makes it hard to plan for holiday events, and while some organizers have have been forced to cancel their schedules, others have found ways to work around the pandemic and reinvent time-honored expectations.

“The Christmas spirit will always prevail,” said Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association.

Every year, DCA gets involved in planning and promoting the Christmas parade followed by a tree lighting ceremony on the Square in downtown Carlisle. The twin events kickoff the start of the holiday shopping season and offer Santa a chance to receive gift requests from children perched on his lap.

This time around, there will be no parade. Instead, Santa will make a loop on downtown streets in a firetruck on Dec. 4 before settling in for a contactless evening of posing for photographs.

“Santa will be sitting in an antique sleigh up on a stage,” White said. “He is going to have a mask on. Masks will be required while standing in line. Each child will be at least eight feet away from other people in the line.”

Instead of a lap, a special mailbox will be provided for the children to submit their wish lists. “We are working on trying to organize virtual Zoom meetings with Santa,” White said.

In the past, organizers reviewed what was offered and tried to add something new to the Carlisle experience the following year. But this year, much of the work that was done before the outbreak fell through.

“2020 required a great deal of extra planning,” White said. “Because of the pandemic, we had to pull back and reinvent the event.”

Along with that, the DCA launched initiatives to encourage shoppers to buy local in support of downtown business owners who are still struggling with the aftermath of the pandemic. DCA is also encouraging local merchants to step up efforts to clean and sanitize to promote Carlisle as a safe place to shop.

Party canceled

Meanwhile in Mechanicsburg, the local chamber of commerce still plans to follow through on the traditional tree lighting ceremony on the square on Black Friday, executive director Jeff Palm said.

Due to safety concerns, the sing-along of Christmas carols will be replaced by recorded music. People will still have the opportunity to have their photos taken in front of the tree.

At last word, the chamber was trying to figure out the logistics of safely hosting a socially distant Santa. “We have been in communications with him,” Palm said. “He’s willing to come to visit. We don’t want him to skip out on Mechanicsburg on Christmas Eve.”

The tough part about planning any event this year is that the safety regulations and restrictions seem to flux by the day, Palm added. “What we hear from the state changes as the numbers come in. We want to give the community something that is pleasing so people can be happy in their lives and have a sense of community.”

For over 100 years, the fire hall on East Main Street in Mechanicsburg has hosted an annual children’s Christmas party about two weeks before the holiday, borough fire chief Gary Neff said. The weekend after the party, Santa makes his rounds on firetrucks that travel to different parts of Mechanicsburg.

“Because of COVID, we’re not going to have the children’s party in the fire hall,” Neff said. “But we want to continue the tradition of Santa going around town. We’re going to do it with social distancing.”

The challenges with COVID go beyond just hamstringing holiday events. The chief added economic hardship brought on by the pandemic is hurting efforts at community outreach and causing donations to dwindle.

The cookie crumbles

Last year, the Friends of the Amelia Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs hosted a Holiday Cookie and Bake Sale that brought in $4,500 in revenue to the library, Library Director Cynthia Thompson said. “We had people lined up the first night. It was an important money maker. The Friends sold two to three hundred dozen cookies.”

The operation allowed each customer to grab a box and fill it with whatever blend of cookies they wanted. At first, the Friends group wanted to modify this year’s sale by pre-packaging boxes of cookies so that the event could be a grab-and-go type of setup with minimal crowding in the library basement.

Even with that change, the operation would still involve dozens of cookie bakers, multiple volunteers and hundreds of customers filing in and out of a basement space that had a minimal COVID capacity of 10 to 15 people.

“We didn’t want to go there,” Thompson said. “It just wasn’t safe. In light of the rising COVID cases and all sorts of closures, we realized that wasn’t the smartest thing to do. We cancelled the event.”

She is hopeful that some of the lost revenue will be made up by the annual fundraising appeal to the community. “We understand it’s a tough time for people,” Thompson said. “Every nonprofit that I talked to is in that position.”

Traditionally, the library holds a holiday open house that coincides with the arrival of Santa in downtown Mount Holly Springs. That event typically involves refreshments, music and activities for children. This year, the library had to cancel the open house — again because of capacity restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It would have been wall-to-wall people,” Thompson said. “We need to avoid that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carry out carry on

In nearby Boiling Springs, Otterbein United Methodist Church will change the way it provides free Thanksgiving Day meals to needy people in the community.

“In the past, the church would have around 180 seated meals in our multi-purpose room, while also offering takeout meals, which was a smaller number,” Pastor Steve Salisbury said.

This year, the pandemic has made it unsafe for a large number of people to gather in fellowship while enjoying a turkey dinner. So, the church will switch to curbside service.

“In the past, there was no pre-registration,” Salisbury said. “The food was simply served until it ran out.” This year, the church is asking people to pre-register so that volunteers have enough meals on hand to meet the demand that could be higher due to the economic hardship of COVID-19.

“We are also trying to limit the number of people helping in the kitchen at one time,” Salisbury said. One way to accomplish that goal is to minimize the number of food options to streamline the process.

“We are still formulating what our Christmas Eve schedule is going to look like,” the pastor added. “Our inclination is to provide more worship opportunities to spread people out.”

The church has been asking people to register ahead of each church service so that staff can properly monitor the number of worshipers in the sanctuary at any one time.

“We don’t want to get above a level that is unsafe,” Salisbury said. “We ask people to social distance and to wear masks. People have generally abided by that.”

The plan this Christmas Eve is to use electric candles for the candlelight service so that people don’t have to remove their masks to blow out a candle wick.

“We will limit Communion to one service and do it in a safe way,” Salisbury said.

Changing their tune

For the first time in 30 years, the Cantate Carlisle will not perform a live fall concert. Instead, the resident choir of the Carlisle Theater will be posting a virtual concert on its website on Dec. 12.

“We made the decision back in late spring,” said Christina Benson, president of the Cantate board of directors. She added ensemble leaders recognized early on that audience members may not feel comfortable coming to a venue with a large group of people in the midst of a pandemic.

Weeks of planning went into the alternative. For each song, choir members recorded their individual singing part which technicians then blended and synchronized into the group performance. The experience gave the Cantate a brand new avenue of presentation.

“It certainly stretched us,” Benson said. “Sometimes it was a painful process but it was wonderful to know that we can rise above the challenge and come out better on the other end.”

Social distancing made it difficult for Cantate members to listen to each other during rehearsals. While normally singers are clustered together, the pandemic forced them to practice in shifts with up to 10 feet of separation. This challenge was compounded by the muffling effect of wearing a mask.

Rather than cancel Turkey Trot, Carlisle Family YMCA converted the popular Thanksgiving Day event into a weeklong virtual race where participants can walk or run anywhere in the world and then upload their results.

“The pandemic totally changes what you are used to doing,” said Jay Cattron, health & wellness/membership director. “You have to adapt and think outside the box to make the event as fun as you can for participants.”

While COVID-19 has make it impractical to do awards for age group winners, it opened up opportunities for social media interaction, giveaways and contests that could carry-over into future years.

“That will add to the race day experience,” Cattron said. “Just because we don’t have the live event, doesn’t mean we can’t still help our community and get in some exercise.”

Lake festivities canceled

Organizers of the annual tree lighting and luminaries event at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs canceled the ceremony due to COVID-19, though a tree lighting will still take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Though Santa Claus won’t be boating across the lake this year, there will still be two trees at the site — one floating on the lake and the other in the gazebo.

Residents are welcome to bring a shatterproof ornament to help decorate the gazebo tree. Ornaments, however, will not be returned, though they may be reused.

The gazebo will also be decorated and have straw bales for families to take festive photographs.

Check out photos from last year’s tree lighting ceremony in Boiling Springs.