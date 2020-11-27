A COVID Winter: Nursing homes look for funding, liability protection as cases rise in holiday season

Henry said that in addition to the other tasks staff must accomplish, they’re also burdened with reporting COVID-19 updates to multiple systems. Currently, nursing home staff report numbers to two state systems and also to a third federal system, which she said requires too much time for an already burdened staff.

In addition to streamlining that process, Henry said funding is a major request from long-term care providers.

“Providing care has been extremely expensive for long-term care providers,” she said. PPE, testing and additional staffing have been costly during the pandemic, though Act 24 funding was helpful, she said.

The PHCA survey reflected those worries. When asked about the sustainability of business operations in light of the pandemic costs and unlikelihood of a Medicaid or rate increase, 65.57% of providers said their future is “barely sustainable,” while 22.95% said it was “completely unsustainable.”

One of the additional financial worries are COVID-19 claims that could be filed against long-term care providers.

“There’s no insurance coverage for COVID claims,” said Henry, who added that some claims have already been filed against providers.