A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County

The 2019 fall sports season officially came to an end this weekend with the PIAA football championships.
Games were played, memories made and championships won for the first time for area teams.
But, this season was unlike any fall sports season before. With games played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, planning was key. The PIAA gave the go-ahead to compete and presented a 28-page handbook of guidelines to try and keep everyone safe during the fall.
So as winter high school sports practices begin and high schools prepare for a possible season of indoor sports, one of the biggest questions to come out of the fall season is did the guidelines work and was it safe?
The answer isn’t simple.
A season of unfortunate events
The fall sports season featured its share of hiccups, bumps, closures and frustration.
The Boiling Springs field hockey team sat out the District 3 playoffs due to a positive COVID-19 case reported within the South Middleton School District. Shippensburg football, Cedar Cliff field hockey and Big Spring girls volleyball quarantined during the offseason. Carlisle football canceled its season opener due to an outbreak within the school — one of a few shutdowns Carlisle experienced thanks to the pandemic.
South Middleton and Carlisle school districts each announced in the past six days they would transition to full-remote learning through mid-January, with South Middleton specifically saying there would be no winter sports activities during that time.
Those announcements came as other districts began practices for winter sports and athletic directors focused on a new season and new expectations during the pandemic.
“I’ve been telling people, ‘It’s not a true-false test, there’s different answers for everybody,’” Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said. “I’m cautiously optimistic and very pleased that we provided opportunities in what we believe was a safe way. There’s no doubt memories were made this fall, lessons were learned and, personally, our school district has been able to navigate fairly well.
“I understand that it’s not an easy answer for everybody, including other school districts, so I don’t want to make it seem like this was a 100% success, but I’m happy with where we’re at as a school.”
Sometimes, it’s not as simple as “Let the kids play.”
“First and foremost we need to be flexible,” Pehanich said about what he learned during the fall season. “We need to have some grace. There are people that feel very strongly one way, there are people that feel very strongly another way. Nobody’s wrong, nobody’s right. It’s a time where — locally and nationally — that it’s not easy.
“We listened to our doctors, we listened to our superintendents and we try to make the best decision in the moment. I do believe our student-athletes, and our coaches and our community, they have tried and they’ve done what we’ve asked.”
The indoor sports risks
Activities held outdoors during the pandemic feature less risk in the transmission of the coronavirus due to air flow helping dissipate the airborne particles.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, evidence confirmed that the virus can stay airborne much longer than previously thought and the “spread of COVID-19 may also occur via airborne particles in indoor environments, in some circumstances beyond the [six foot] range encouraged by some social distancing recommendations.”
All winter high school sports are played indoors. The only sports that faced the indoor challenge during the fall were water polo and girls volleyball.
Due to the higher concerns, some schools permitted only a few people aside from the teams, coaches and officials to attend girls volleyball games, while some excluded spectators altogether. Masks for athletes and coaches on the sidelines were implemented by almost all schools. Extra protocols included cleaning balls more often and not switching sides of the court.
“The most difficult [thing] was trying to keep the players mindful at all times,” Trinity head coach John Barrick said. “They so much just want to be normal and be with their friends, but we just can’t do that right now. Every day we reminded them their actions directly affect everyone else in the gym. They got the picture.”
Barrick, whose team won its first PIAA Class 2A title Nov. 21, said he thinks that the ball cleaning tactics will stick around even after the pandemic and that the increase in schools streaming games played a part in allowing fans to see games even when they weren’t there.
“We are all adults — parents can handle seeing their kids play and social distance to stay safe,” Barrick said. “Having parents in the gym is fine and that should not be stopped. With live streaming now available, other fans should stay away until it’s safer.”
“I am not sure that we would have done anything differently,” Cumberland Valley volleyball coach Jackie Orner said. “My players and staff did an outstanding job following protocol and respected everyone’s level of comfort and choices.
“If I had to have one takeaway from this season, I would say that it helped all of us appreciate stepping on that court, whether it was for practice or games, because you never knew if it was going to be your last. We embraced it as much as we could.”
Winter is coming
With the PIAA saying it will not postpone the winter season for the foreseeable future, some lessons learned from navigating the fall season can be applied.
And some new guidelines can be added thanks to those lessons learned, especially with every sport in the winter moving indoors.
“Obviously we’re working off of capacity limits,” Pehanich said about what could be applied to the winter season. “There’s only so much you can go off of — every facility is different. Obviously we’re cognizant in the fall, we were trying to do our part, but in the winter things are different. We are indoors. We are going into the flu season. We have sports that look different. How we manage pods within practice times, how we manage locker rooms — those are all things that we are reassessing here in November because they did look a little different in August.
“Spectators are going to look probably different than what they did in the fall, if there are any. We need to do as much as we possibly can to try to get our kids some opportunities, and it’s gonna look different.”
“Different” may be an understatement.
Cases in Cumberland County and the state have spiked in the last two weeks, with Cumberland County breaking its own single-day records on more than one occasion.
South Middleton School District has closed its buildings, including Boiling Springs High School, until Jan. 19. This means Bubbler sports will not be able to hold practices until that date. With the PIAA requiring that teams hold 15 practices before they can compete, Boiling Springs won’t be able to start a game schedule until early in February.
Carlisle Area School District followed suit Monday. But it was not clear how that will affect sports in the district going forward.
And even when the season starts, some major overhauls of the way events are being held may be the new normal.
“It is not going to be an event where doors are open to the community. And I think our community gets that,” Pehanich said. “We did not have any issues, to be honest with you, in the fall. Our gymnasium, our swimming pool, our wrestling areas — it is a condensed area and we have to be OK with [the fact that] we’re not going to see our neighbors play their games this year.
“I just think we’re at a point where everybody understands that, and if they don’t we have conversations. But it is certainly going to be contests that are not what they usually are on a Tuesday or Friday night.”
Winter is coming. COVID-19 isn’t leaving.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”
"Obviously we're cognizant in the fall, we were trying to do our part, but in the winter things are different. We are indoors. We are going into the flu season. We have sports that look different." — Seth Pehanich Mechanicsburg athletic director
