A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County

Winter is coming

With the PIAA saying it will not postpone the winter season for the foreseeable future, some lessons learned from navigating the fall season can be applied.

And some new guidelines can be added thanks to those lessons learned, especially with every sport in the winter moving indoors.

“Obviously we’re working off of capacity limits,” Pehanich said about what could be applied to the winter season. “There’s only so much you can go off of — every facility is different. Obviously we’re cognizant in the fall, we were trying to do our part, but in the winter things are different. We are indoors. We are going into the flu season. We have sports that look different. How we manage pods within practice times, how we manage locker rooms — those are all things that we are reassessing here in November because they did look a little different in August.

“Spectators are going to look probably different than what they did in the fall, if there are any. We need to do as much as we possibly can to try to get our kids some opportunities, and it’s gonna look different.”

“Different” may be an understatement.