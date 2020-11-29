 Skip to main content
A COVID Winter: Grocery stores prep for supply and demand challenges in Cumberland County
A COVID Winter: Grocery stores prep for supply and demand challenges in Cumberland County

Grocery stores in Cumberland County are preparing for the holidays and worries of stockpiling amid increasing cases of COVID-19 while continuing to adapt to health and safety recommendations.

Although they have seen little evidence of stockpiling yet, Giant Company stores placed limits on toilet paper and paper towels on Oct. 29 due to supply challenges for certain products, according to Ashley Flower, manager of public relations.

High-demand items early in the pandemic during the spring included cleaning products and paper goods as well as meat, dairy, frozen foods and baking items with more people cooking from home, Flower said. Families have also been exploring new types of cuisine with more interest in spices and exotic fruits and vegetables.

At Karns Quality Foods, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Andrea Karns said she senses a mildly calmer atmosphere than the spring since people are now more used to living through a pandemic, but there are still a few customers stockpiling goods. Toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, canned goods and pasta were among the products customers accumulated in the spring, she said.

“I really earmark March 13 as the day that it went crazy in central Pennsylvania, where panic really set in and the panic buying began,” Karns said.

Karns encourages customers not to stockpile, since seeing the empty shelves helps create a sense of panic, she said. If customers have a favorite product, they should buy a backup or two, but no more, Karns said.

Walmart told the Associated Press earlier this month it’s having trouble keeping up with demand for cleaning supplies in some stores. Supermarket chains Kroger and Publix are limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels shoppers can buy after demand spiked recently. And Amazon is sold out of most disinfectant wipes and paper towels.

A similar scene played out back in March, when the pandemic first hit and people hunkered down in their homes.

But Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association, said he doesn’t expect things to be as bad this go-around since lockdowns are being handled on a regional basis and everyone is better prepared.

“A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand,” Freeman said.

Supply and demand

The biggest supply issue seems to be paper products: 21% of shelves that stock paper towels and toilet paper are empty, the highest level in at least a month, according to market research company IRI. Cleaning supplies have remained level at 16%. Before the pandemic, 5% to 7% of consumer goods were typically out of stock, IRI said.

Contributing to the problem is the fact that roughly 10% of the workforce at manufacturing plants where the products are made are calling out sick, mainly because they’ve been in contact with others who were tested positive to COVID-19, Freeman said.

With demand remaining high across several categories at Giant, the company continues to ask customers to limit their purchases to what they need right now, Flower said.

“By giving everyone access to essential items, you’ll allow everyone to care for themselves and their families this holiday season,” Flower wrote in a Nov. 15 email.

Flower said Giant is not experiencing any significant supply chain issues, but the usual full assortment may not be available. To help mitigate the likelihood of short supplies, Flower said Giant keeps in close communication with its local and national suppliers as well as sourcing from new and different suppliers.

Karns has been fortunate with its strong supply chain with its perishables, although companies’ fringe flavors may not be available as manufacturers shift production to their core items, Karns said. Suppliers are giving positive reviews for what is in the pipeline for the future, she said.

Both Giant and Karns continue safety and cleaning protocols they have used throughout recent months. Both stores implemented social distancing measures, and regularly disinfect high-touch areas as a part of their cleaning routines.

Air purifying and filtration measures are used at Giant, and there is frequent contact with team members to provide health information, including daily meetings to reiterate policies and procedures, Flower said. The company also implemented several measures at their distribution center to ensure health and safety protocols and has stayed in close contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Flower said.

Karns has hand sanitizer stations throughout its stores, hot soup and salad bars remain closed, employees’ temperatures are taken before every shift, and cashiers stand behind plexiglass, Karns said. Both employees and customers are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell.

“Remember the basics that have been preached since the summer, which is to wear a mask over your nose and mouth, to make sure you’re sanitizing your hands, you’re washing your hands, that you’re keeping a social distance from one another,” Karns said.

Masking

Karns requires all employees to wear masks over their mouths and noses, Karns said, and requires their customers to don masks as well. Disposable masks are offered if customers arrive without one.

The business has experienced some pushback from shoppers regarding masks, which Karns called “unfortunate” considering the CDC’s recent finding that masks protect not only the employers and fellow shoppers, but the mask wearer as well.

Giant has team members positioned at store entrances to remind customers of their mask requirement and offers customers disposable masks as well, although if a customer says they have a medical reason to not wear a mask, the store will not force them to wear one to enter, Flower said.

Pennsylvania requires that masks be worn in all public spaces, but allows exceptions for customers who say they cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition without medical documentation and children under the age of two. All employees must wear a mask while working.

Karns said that they were one of the first stores to implement hazard pay, which they call “Hero Pay” to recognize their work during the pandemic.

Giant implemented appreciation pay as a temporary means earlier this year, but ended it in May. Unions representing Giant workers called on the company to extend compensation, according to the Baltimore Sun. Giant gave a one-time Appreciation Bonus to all store, Giant direct and distribution team members in July and gave all team members $100 Grocery Dollars in honor of Family Meals Month in September, Flower said.

