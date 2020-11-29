A COVID Winter: Grocery stores prep for supply and demand challenges in Cumberland County

With demand remaining high across several categories at Giant, the company continues to ask customers to limit their purchases to what they need right now, Flower said.

“By giving everyone access to essential items, you’ll allow everyone to care for themselves and their families this holiday season,” Flower wrote in a Nov. 15 email.

Flower said Giant is not experiencing any significant supply chain issues, but the usual full assortment may not be available. To help mitigate the likelihood of short supplies, Flower said Giant keeps in close communication with its local and national suppliers as well as sourcing from new and different suppliers.

Karns has been fortunate with its strong supply chain with its perishables, although companies’ fringe flavors may not be available as manufacturers shift production to their core items, Karns said. Suppliers are giving positive reviews for what is in the pipeline for the future, she said.

Both Giant and Karns continue safety and cleaning protocols they have used throughout recent months. Both stores implemented social distancing measures, and regularly disinfect high-touch areas as a part of their cleaning routines.