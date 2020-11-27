A COVID Winter: Downtown business owners, employees bank on strong holiday to weather pandemic

Pennsylvania has an extended UI benefits system, which can kick in once PEUC goes away. But this is not federally funded in the way PEUC is, and won’t be offset on employers’ accounts, which Crowley said raises worries about costs to employers on the back end.

For service workers like Liz Dodson, a bartender at Market Cross Pub, UI has served as an intermittent lifeline to replace wages on weeks when sales are slow and tips are poor.

“To make it fair to everybody, nobody’s getting full-time,” Dodson said. “We’re all working together to share the wealth.”

Many restaurant workers are aware that they are running low on remaining weeks of UI eligibility, particularly those that were between jobs before the pandemic.

“It’s still livable, but if we go back down [in sales] or run out of unemployment, it’s going to be a struggle for everybody,” Dodson said. “When we were getting it, we were pretty level, but a lot of people aren’t getting it.”

“I tell my staff I’ll figure out a way to pay them, things might just look a little different,” said Dodson’s boss, Market Cross owner Ashleigh Corby.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}