A COVID Winter: Downtown business owners, employees bank on strong holiday to weather pandemic

The customary holiday push for America’s downtowns has taken on a particular significance in 2020 and, in keeping with the rest of the year, it isn’t born of the best circumstances.
With COVID-19 cases spiking, and fiscal relief seemingly paralyzed in Washington, D.C., downtown businesses in Carlisle and elsewhere are banking on the holidays to get themselves, and their employees, past the worst of the health and economic crisis that has gripped the nation for the past nine months.
The uncertainty is palpable among businesses that just began to re-establish some sense of normalcy when the spread of the coronavirus slowed over the summer and customers started to return.
“Things sort of came back to a normal standard. We had a lot of to-go orders, but it was balancing out,” said Maria Ntzanis, owner of the Grazery, a health food store and café on West High Street in Carlisle.
Now, “it feels like the first lockdown again,” since COVID-19 cases began to spike earlier in November, Ntzanis said.
“As the numbers go up, less people come in,” said Chris Petsinis, owner of North Hanover Grille. But on the upside, “we’re closer to the end than when we started this thing. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to make it through these next 12 to 15 weeks.”
“They’re concerned,” Downtown Carlisle Association director Glenn White said of his membership. “This needs to be a good holiday season, because the first quarter of the new year is always slow.”
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
“Other than local programs, there’s nothing until another federal aid package comes through,” said Michelle Crowley, director of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.
Local nonprofits such as United Way and the Partnership for Better Health started their own grant programs funded by local donations. The Pennsylvania 30-Day Fund, a nonprofit organized through chambers of commerce, will issue grants of $3,000 each to small businesses shortly, Crowley said.
The chamber and DCA also run promotions designed to increase traffic to local businesses, such as the “Think Big, Shop Small” campaign and the annual Carlisle Ice Art Festival, which draws shoppers downtown with ice sculptures during the typically slow month of February.
But a true injection of new cash into the economy has to come from the federal government, with CARES Act dollars being distributed to the states, and then down to localities. The Borough of Carlisle and Cumberland County both ran successful small business grant programs with their portion of CARES Act funds earlier this year.
Those funding pools have dried up, however. Last week, the state adopted a budget appropriating Pennsylvania’s remaining CARES Act money to floating the operations of the state government itself, meaning no more money is coming down the pipe without federal action.
The CARES Act also funded two programs that businesses and their employees relied on for survival. The first was the Paycheck Protection Program, in which the U.S. Small Business Administration backed loans that are forgivable if spent on payroll, effectively making them grants for businesses to keep paying wages, even if demand is lagging. But PPP payouts were based off 2.5 months of payroll costs, meaning those funds are long gone.
“The reason we lasted the first shutdown in the spring was because of the PPP loan, and we had a really good winter beforehand so we were able to save,” Ntzanis said. This time, “it depends on how long it lasts.”
Also included in the CARES Act were a number of enhancements to joint state-federal unemployment insurance payouts. But one major element, which added $600 per week to most unemployment checks, expired in July.
Two remaining elements of the UI enhancement expire at the end of December. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program offers benefits to freelancers and independent operators who are not eligible for normal UI. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation gives workers an extra 13 weeks of UI benefits beyond the number of weeks they would normally be eligible for based on their work history.
Pennsylvania has an extended UI benefits system, which can kick in once PEUC goes away. But this is not federally funded in the way PEUC is, and won’t be offset on employers’ accounts, which Crowley said raises worries about costs to employers on the back end.
For service workers like Liz Dodson, a bartender at Market Cross Pub, UI has served as an intermittent lifeline to replace wages on weeks when sales are slow and tips are poor.
“To make it fair to everybody, nobody’s getting full-time,” Dodson said. “We’re all working together to share the wealth.”
Many restaurant workers are aware that they are running low on remaining weeks of UI eligibility, particularly those that were between jobs before the pandemic.
“It’s still livable, but if we go back down [in sales] or run out of unemployment, it’s going to be a struggle for everybody,” Dodson said. “When we were getting it, we were pretty level, but a lot of people aren’t getting it.”
“I tell my staff I’ll figure out a way to pay them, things might just look a little different,” said Dodson’s boss, Market Cross owner Ashleigh Corby.
Like many business owners, Corby raised the base wage for her employees to try to compensate for lost tips and hours. She also didn’t lay off anyone who didn’t have anywhere else to go, a commitment that has stretched the restaurant’s financials.
Corby’s payroll account was set to go dry the week that her PPP loan hit, she said. Now, without any of the holiday events Market Cross is used to hosting, it’s hard to build up a cushion.
“There aren’t any big ticket items we can plan to pad the account with,” Corby said.
The PUA program also covers sole proprietors, and the end of the program stands to directly impact the bottom-line operations of some one-person businesses.
“It’s not a lot, but it’s helping,” said Eve Webster, the owner and sole employee of Kindred Kaboodle gift shop. “Sometimes it’s only $80, but that pays the electric.”
Downtown businesses have also absorbed a certain number of displaced workers whose other jobs did not rebound after the virus struck in the spring. Those workers now face a second downturn threatening their new jobs, with a safety net that will be disappearing in another month.
Mandy Jeanne began working at the Clothes Vine after her previous job in photography shut down due to the pandemic.
“We had hoped it would come back, but it hasn’t,” Jeanne said. “It’s been nice to work with another small business, because I feel like we’re all going through the same thing.”
“It’s been slow. We’re still here, though, we’re surviving,” said Naomi Bobb, owner of the Clothes Vine.
Bobb and Webster both said that Christmas shoppers seem to be hitting earlier this year, possibly to avoid the post-Thanksgiving rush due to the pandemic, and were hopeful that the trend continues.
“I feel like a lot of people need something positive to look forward to,” Webster said. “I think they appreciate the individualized time we give them and know we need the support.”
The experiences of business owners and employees in downtown Carlisle aren’t isolated. Cumberland County had 8% fewer jobs in the second quarter of 2020 than it did a year prior, according to federal labor statistics. The PUA and PEUC programs that are heading into their last month were supporting roughly 750,000 and 200,000 people, respectively, in Pennsylvania alone during the first week in November, according to the federal labor department.
Spending at locally owned restaurants nationwide is down an estimated 43% versus comparable periods in 2019, according to small business service Womply. Small business revenue in Pennsylvania is down 28%, according to the company’s estimates.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has indicated he plans to stay the course with the state’s current pandemic restrictions, which allow restaurants to have indoor dining at 50% capacity if they complete a self-certification through the state Department of Health.
But even if Wolf were to allow a capacity increase, few restaurants thought it would make a difference, given that customers’ fear of the virus is what controls demand.
“The restrictions that are in place right now are parallel to how many people would actually turn out,” Corby said.
“There still seems to be a lot of hesitation from people to do indoor dining,” said Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. General Manager Cassie Fourlas. The brewery’s two-floor restaurant can safely fit 30-40 people, but only approaches capacity on weekends. And the high-turnover bar-hopping crowd is gone, Fourlas said.
“Our busy times, if you can call them that, are not as busy as they were in the past, and there’s much less turnover,” Fourlas said.
The brewery has invested some of its CARES Act grant funds into doing a canning run every month, as opposed to every three to four, banking on off-site beer sales. Even if bar service were to be allowed, Fourlas doubted it would be worth it.
“What do you want to pick, profit or public safety?” she asked.
“I wouldn’t go back to normal capacity even if there was a demand,” Petsinis said. “I have staff that I want to keep safe.”
For some business owners, the shock has resulted in a complete change in lifestyle. Tami Shaffer owns soap and bath shop No Common Scents with her husband, but they closed the store for a while over the summer while they left their home in Carlisle and moved to a small farm, where they grew flowers.
The shop is now open again for the holidays, where Shaffer hopes to make up ground.
“If you do the math, I’m really dependent on Shop Small and Ice Fest, and I don’t know what to expect,” Shaffer said. “We made an adjustment to our whole lifestyle. I think right now it’s just ‘hold your breath and see what happens.’”
