You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A COVID-19 timeline for Cumberland County
alert top story

A COVID-19 timeline for Cumberland County

From the Collection: Coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania series
Cumberland County logo

A timeline of key events in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County in relation to COVID-19 along with the daily number of reported cases. Updated as of Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m.:

Made with Flourish

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News