A call to help leads to distribution event for 30,000 pounds of free food Monday in Carlisle

“We have a good central location, the parking, and the access required, it was a no-brainer,” Landis said.

Landis said he is always looking for ways to help his personal mission. “I have a personal mission to bring the African-American community back to the table with the (Carlisle) borough.”

The organizers of the event were concerned that people would feel uncomfortable going to the police station for food. Landis saw that as an opportunity.

“There are African-American people in this area who do not go to the police station no matter what,” Landis said. “So we want to dispel the myth that it’s ‘us against them’ by showing that we’re normal people.

“We’ve got an opportunity to help people, we want everyone to come and get some food.”

No questions

Organizers decided that those receiving food would be anonymous.

“We decided there would be no questions asked, no IDs, no income verification. You just drive up, tell us how many boxes you want and we throw them in,” Gibelius said.

People can pick up boxes for their neighbors, as well.