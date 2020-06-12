8 more Pennsylvania counties to move to green phase June 19, including Dauphin, Franklin and Perry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's governor loosened restrictions Friday on eight more counties as the state continues to emerge from three months of lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill counties are moving June 19 from yellow to green under the state’s phased reopening system.

The new designation, which will take effect in one week, allows gyms, barbers and theaters to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining, at half their normal capacity.

Gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted in green zones.

State lawmakers, split largely along party lines, voted this week in the Republican-majority Legislature for a resolution to end the governor's shutdown, and Senate Republicans promptly filed an action in Commonwealth Court seeking to compel Wolf to follow it. That matter is pending. On Friday, the court ordered the parties to file briefs over the coming two weeks.