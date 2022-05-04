7-Eleven construction in progress in Upper Allen Township, apartments planned in same corridor

After two years of pandemic slowdown, construction work is once again picking up pace around a key intersection in Upper Allen Township.

Today, the South Market Street (state Route 114) and Gettysburg Pike intersection remains only partially developed despite its prime location with nearby access to state Route 15. A 10,000-square-foot Penn State Health Medical Group complex opened last year at 1819 S. Market St., but other plans proposed for the site prior to the pandemic were delayed until now.

Delayed site work began in February for construction of a new 5,000 square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store with gas pumps, and an unspecified 3,000 square foot restaurant with drive-thru access at 147 and 151 Gettysburg Pike. The properties were by purchased by Linlo Properties in 2019, with Upper Allen commissioners approving Linlo’s request that year to combine the properties into a single parcel

The 147 Gettysburg Road address was the former site of Maggie’s Italian Ice and Custard, which last operated there in 2019, while a farmhouse occupied the neighboring 151 address. Both buildings have been demolished for development that’s finally spurred into action. Upper Allen commissioners conditionally approved Linlo’s site plans for development in October 2020.

“Construction of the building itself has not begun. We do not have knowledge of an anticipated (construction) end date at this time,” Upper Allen community development director Jennifer Boyer told The Sentinel.

Groundbreaking for the 7-Eleven project originally was scheduled to take place in 2020, with a projected completion date of spring 2021. The store will also partner with Roost Chicken to offer chicken sandwiches and other items within its stores. Boyer said she did not know what the proposed restaurant will be in that area.

Linlo Properties also has submitted site plans to the township for the Mills at Shepherdstown Crossing at 211-237 Gettysburg Pike, the lot located south of South Market Street and west of Gettysburg Pike. The plan would consolidate several existing lots for construction of a mixed-use development that would feature 54 multifamily apartment dwellings and 44,000 square feet of commercial space in “multiple buildings.

The plan was submitted to the township on April 1, 2021, and conditionally approved by Upper Allen commissioners on July 21, 2021. Upper Allen recorded the plan with a related traffic impact study draft on Jan. 25, 2022. The township isn’t aware of a construction start date, Boyer said last week. Related traffic improvements are pending approval by the state Department of Transportation.

In November 2019, the commissioners approved a developer’s plans for two office buildings across the road from the future 7-Eleven now in the works. One of the buildings, the Penn State Health Medical Group facility, opened last summer, but the township hasn’t received any plans for the second building, Boyer said.

A developer’s 2020 plan to purchase a vacant building behind the nearby CVS/Pharmacy on Gettysburg Pike (formerly a furniture store and a Giant Foods store) and construct a hotel didn’t pan out. Instead, the building was purchased and renovated as a Paul B Hardware store that opened last fall.

