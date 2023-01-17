69-year-old man dies in two-vehicle crash in northern York County Monday night

A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle car crash Monday night in Washington Township, York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The name of the man who died will be released pending additional family notification.

The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township (10 miles south of Dillsburg) when a driver crossed an intersection in front of a second vehicle traveling south on Baltimore Pike (Route 194), the coroner said in a news release.

The first vehicle was struck on the driver's side, overturned and rolled off the roadway after being hit, according to the coroner’s office and Pennsylvania State Police. The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries.