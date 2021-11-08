5 Questions: Vietnam Veterans to hold vigil in Carlisle remembering POW/MIA for 38th year

For 38 years, members of the Carlisle Vietnam Veterans, Edward J. Rykoskey Post #1, have gathered on the steps of the Old Courthouse on the Square in Carlisle to remember those who never came home, in life or in death.

The vigil honors and remembers prisoners of war and those who were declared missing in action. When the vigil started less than 10 years after the fall of Saigon, it was more likely that some of those soldiers were still alive. At the 2019 vigil, post commander Bob Hinkle said the POWs and MIAs are probably dead by now, but it is important to see the remains of the fallen return to their families.

Even after all this time, that is still happening. Earlier this year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the return of the remains of a pilot who had been lost in Thanh Hoa Province, Vietnam, in March 1967.

A map from the agency shows there’s more than 81,600 Americans still missing from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War and the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. Of those, 5,396 are from Pennsylvania.

Hinkle invited the public to join them for this year’s vigil, which starts at 11 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 11 a.m. Thursday.

How and when did the vigil start?

Men were still missing in 1983 from Vietnam so we decided to honor and remember them by holding an all-night candlelight vigil. We didn’t want them forgotten.

Your post is named after a missing Vietnam serviceman. Who was Edward J. Rykoskey?

Edward Rykoskey was a local hero who graduated from Carlisle High School in 1964 and joined the Marine Corps rather than wait to be drafted. The second year of his enlistment was to be spent in Vietnam, where he was shipped early in 1966.

On Aug. 18, 1966, with four months of his tour left, Edward served as the radio man for a reconnaissance patrol consisting of four men that went out in the Da Nang area. Returning to Da Nang, the patrol was ambushed. Three men survived, and reported that Edward Rykoskey did not.

Search parties were sent out to find Rykoskey’s body, but after three or four days, they stopped looking. Edward was originally classified killed in action, status changed to missing in action, and later back to killed in action.

What keeps the veterans coming back year after year for the vigil?

We don’t want to forget our missing POW/MIAs like most Americans have done, and we wanted to continue honoring their service and sacrifice.

As our Vietnam veterans age, what would veterans like you and the members of your post want to see happen to address the POW/MIA issue?

We have always wanted our country to put more priority on finding and returning live POWS and/or their remains. Their families deserve more than what we’ve done for them as a country.

We should never leave service men or women behind.

What can the public do to remember and honor POW/MIA service members?

Show up at our candlelight vigil and write or call congressman and president and demand that we do more. But I wonder how many Americans really give a damn?

