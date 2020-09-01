5 Questions: Upper Allen Township police chief retires after 42 years in the department

At the end of July, the Upper Allen Township Police Department said farewell to Chief James Adams, who retired after a 42-year career in the department.
“He’s more than just a police chief,” said Upper Allen Board of Commissioners President Ken Martin in a post on the department’s website announcing the retirement. “He is invested in the community and really thinks of the safety and quality of life of the residents. For him, it’s a passion and career instead of just a job. We’re going to miss him.”
Adams joined the department after earning an associate degree in criminal justice. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He taught criminal justice at HACC for 11 years and continues to teach in the police academy and other specialized programs at the college.
Adams plans to continue working with HACC and with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Consulting Division during retirement. According to the post announcing his retirement, he also “plans to take up golf, visit every Pennsylvania winery after his wife retires and take his antique Pontiac Grand Prix to auto shows.”
Q. What initially inspired you to become a police officer?
A. As soon as I turned 16 and was eligible, I joined the Citizens Fire Company in Mechanicsburg as a volunteer. Shortly thereafter, I began running ambulance calls with the Rescue Hook & Ladder Co., in Mechanicsburg. Back in that era in Central PA, there were very limited opportunities for a career as a paid fire fighter and/or ambulance attendant. My father was a volunteer fire policeman and also worked as a part-time police officer for Mechanicsburg Police Department, so I was around police officers on a regular basis. I saw what first responders do and the impact they had on people’s lives and decided I wanted to be part of that. Upon graduating from high school, I enrolled in HACC’s Police Administration degree program and, upon graduating, worked at the West Shore Police Records Center until I joined the Upper Allen Township Police Department in February of 1978.
Q. How has the job changed over the decades?
A. Police are doing more “parenting” and social work than ever, including being dispatched to a “domestic between mother and 8-year-old son refusing to get out of bed and go to school.” Police work has become much more professional. Officers are better educated and trained than ever before, and investigations rely heavily on technology. Officers are being held accountable even before it became the buzzword of today. More and more agencies are becoming accredited, which assures that all of their policies mirror best practices and that their officers are complying with policy.
Police are forced to make split-second decisions that the media now rewinds an unlimited amount of times in slow motion to criticize their actions — split-second decisions that take lawyers months to review and make a decision on. Police officers don’t have the benefit of rewind and/or slow motion and/or numerous camera angles to review.
Q. What did you find most rewarding about your work?
A. When someone dials 911, something is usually out of control. Police respond and try and put control back into someone’s life. Sometimes we are successful and sometimes we are not. When we are, it is rewarding. When we are not, we learn from it and try harder the next time. It could be as simple as reuniting a child with their lost puppy or putting a child molester behind bars. In my 42 years, there were countless times where someone would thank me for something I did for them years prior and, yes, in some cases, thanking me for arresting them, which helped them turn their life around.
Q. Do you have any one memory that stands out?
A. Very early in my career, working a Christmas Sunday morning, I was contacted to do a death notification, one of the toughest tasks that we sometimes have to do. A young father went to retrieve the presents in another municipality when he had a massive heart attack and died. I could not find a neighbor, member of the clergy or anyone else to accompany me so I did the notification alone.
A young mother answered the door with three young children close behind. I knew it was not going to be good. Of course, the wife/mother became hysterical when I notified her. Children were confused and upset. I ended up sitting on the floor, consoling the children, one of them on my lap, in front of the Christmas tree until a family member arrived. Facing someone with a gun is easy compared to what I went through on that Christmas morning, but that is part of the job people don’t realize we many times do.
Q. What do you wish people would know and understand about police officers?
A. I wish that people would look at the true research data. ... I have yet to see valid research that supports the false narrative that police kill blacks based solely on the color of their skin.
Police officers are human beings also. Take off the uniform and there stands a mother, father, son, daughter who risks their lives every day, including holidays, so others can live their lives in relative safety. In my career, I have never met an officer who became a police officer for the wrong reasons. Yes, we make mistakes. Yes, there are a few officers across the nation who should not be in law enforcement, but that is true with every profession.
Police officers are hired from society and as we all know, the majority of society are law abiding and decent human beings, but not all. Overall, we do a very good job of selecting the best of the best.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.