5 Questions: Upper Allen Township police chief retires after 42 years in the department

Q. Do you have any one memory that stands out?

A. Very early in my career, working a Christmas Sunday morning, I was contacted to do a death notification, one of the toughest tasks that we sometimes have to do. A young father went to retrieve the presents in another municipality when he had a massive heart attack and died. I could not find a neighbor, member of the clergy or anyone else to accompany me so I did the notification alone.

A young mother answered the door with three young children close behind. I knew it was not going to be good. Of course, the wife/mother became hysterical when I notified her. Children were confused and upset. I ended up sitting on the floor, consoling the children, one of them on my lap, in front of the Christmas tree until a family member arrived. Facing someone with a gun is easy compared to what I went through on that Christmas morning, but that is part of the job people don’t realize we many times do.

Q. What do you wish people would know and understand about police officers?

A. I wish that people would look at the true research data. ... I have yet to see valid research that supports the false narrative that police kill blacks based solely on the color of their skin.