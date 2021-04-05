5 Questions: Shippensburg foundation honors grandfather's memory as it plans first fundraising basketball tournament

A. The Lester M. Cline P.A.P. is a 501(c)3 organization that provides financial assistance to members of our community that are battling cancer and other life threatening illness. We serve the residents of the Cumberland Valley during the most frightening time of their lives. We lend an ear to those that just need to talk. We help our neighbors keep their lights on and keep a roof over their heads.

A. We see a lot of different needs, but most consistently the price of treatment is something that gets underestimated and close to impossible to get ahead of. These folks are fighting for their lives, and too often they’re forced to decide if they should buy groceries or heat their homes or pay their rent. Some of them get too sick to continue working, their health insurance lapses, and on top of all of that, they still have to battle every day to stay alive. A lot of people are constantly traveling for treatment, and we get a lot of requests for people that need new tires on their cars. All in all, we try to provide some relief to our neighbors that need us. Everyone on our team has their own story fighting cancer or supporting a family member through their fight. We know that it’s an extremely fearful time, the uncertainty is scary. The P.A.P. Foundation works to give our community members a glimmer of hope and some positivity that better days are coming. A lot of times, that’s exactly what they need.