5 Questions: Shippensburg foundation honors grandfather's memory as it plans first fundraising basketball tournament

Nearly 11 years ago, Lester M. Cline died of lung cancer. Since then, his spirit of generosity has lived on through a foundation in his name.
The Lester M. Cline P.A.P. Foundation out of Shippensburg provides financial assistance to those with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses. In June, the foundation will hold its inaugural 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise money for its efforts.
Craig Cline, founder and president of the P.A.P. Foundation, and Trevor Beatty, vice-president of the foundation, talk about the foundation and the tournament in this week's five questions.
Q. Who was Lester M. Cline and how did he inspire the foundation?
A. Lester M. Cline, or Pap, as we called him, was our grandfather. He was a well-known community figure, a father, a husband, a truck driver and an absolute pillar in our lives. Pap helped everybody he could, he’d give you the shirt off his back even if it was the last one he had. He was very active in our community, volunteering for numerous good causes including Relay For Life.
Pap ultimately lost his fight to Stage 4 lung cancer in June of 2010. When he passed, we knew his efforts in the community couldn’t be replaced, nor could the void his death left on us. We quickly realized that there is a tremendous need for a helping hand here at home, and we set out to be of assistance to those fighting the same fight Pap fought. We draw inspiration every day from Pap’s efforts to always lend a helping hand. The example he set, the values he imprinted upon us, have been the backbone of our organization for the last 10 years. The P.A.P. Foundation works every day to continue down the path that Lester Cline paved - to show that when our neighbors are in need, somebody is there to help.
Q. What does the foundation do?
A. The Lester M. Cline P.A.P. is a 501(c)3 organization that provides financial assistance to members of our community that are battling cancer and other life threatening illness. We serve the residents of the Cumberland Valley during the most frightening time of their lives. We lend an ear to those that just need to talk. We help our neighbors keep their lights on and keep a roof over their heads.
We are a grassroots organization, fueled entirely by volunteers. All of our funding comes from events supported by the community, and 100% of everything we raise is given to locals right here at home while they fight their battle with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
Q. What are the most common needs you see among people who have life-altering health conditions?
A. We see a lot of different needs, but most consistently the price of treatment is something that gets underestimated and close to impossible to get ahead of. These folks are fighting for their lives, and too often they’re forced to decide if they should buy groceries or heat their homes or pay their rent. Some of them get too sick to continue working, their health insurance lapses, and on top of all of that, they still have to battle every day to stay alive. A lot of people are constantly traveling for treatment, and we get a lot of requests for people that need new tires on their cars. All in all, we try to provide some relief to our neighbors that need us. Everyone on our team has their own story fighting cancer or supporting a family member through their fight. We know that it’s an extremely fearful time, the uncertainty is scary. The P.A.P. Foundation works to give our community members a glimmer of hope and some positivity that better days are coming. A lot of times, that’s exactly what they need.
Q. Do you have any stories you can share about the foundation's work?
A. Several years ago, we received a request for assistance but the person didn’t ask for money. They just wanted to give their children one last Christmas. We reached out to this applicant, acquired a Christmas list that would bring smiles to their children and did our best to make sure the family had one last happy Christmas all together. Moments like that are what keep us going. It’s why we continue to host fundraisers and how we stay motivated to continue our work.
Overall, we are proud to say that we’ve provided assistance to over 150 families, all in the Cumberland Valley. Since 2010 we’ve distributed over $50,000 to our neighbors in need. Every dollar we raise stays local. Every check that gets cut is given to one of our community members. We do the best we can to be of assistance to the folks here at home.
Q. Tell us about the tournament and how it will help the foundation.
A. The P.A.P. Foundations first annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament promises to be a fun day for the entire family! In addition to our tournament, we are having a DJ on site playing great music all day long. Our friends at Uncle Eddie’s BBQ, The Italian Job Food Truck, The Pretzel Spot Café and Antietam Dairy are all bringing their food trucks and will be serving delicious meals. We will be raffling off plenty of amazing prizes, including several $100 cash raffles. We’ve been lucky to receive a large donation from the team at Schreiber Foods in Shippensburg. They heard about our event and wanted to help. Additionally, several of our cash raffles have been sponsored by local businesses like Dugan Funeral Home, Ocker Financial Services and Kyners Auto Sales. We are holding our event on June 5 and taking team registration until June 1. Games will begin on June 5 at 11 a.m., and teams can arrive to check in and warm up at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $60 per team, and teams are welcome to have up to five players per squad. We are inviting anyone over the age of 16 to Shippensburg Memorial Park for a fun day of basketball, food, cash and prizes.
This fundraiser will be a great help to our cause. Every dollar we raise during this event will go to members of our community that are fighting for their lives. At some point, we’ve all been affected in some way by cancer or another life altering disease. Even if you don’t play basketball, we invite you to come out and get something to eat. Watch a few games. Take a chance on some prizes and enjoy the day. We are looking forward to an event that everyone can enjoy while helping as many people as we can. For more information, reach out to us on Facebook @ PapFoundation, send us an email at papfoundation@gmail.com or speak directly to our Vice President, Trevor Beatty at (717) 860-4947 or email at trevorbeatty_3@comcast.net.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.