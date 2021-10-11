5 Questions: Partnership for Better Health welcomes director of health equity

What are you most looking forward to in your new role at the Partnership for Better Health?

I am looking forward to engaging with community partners to create an ecosystem that serves as a vehicle for sustainable change for health equity and holistic wellness in our region. I live by the Ubuntu philosophy of “I am because we are.” I believe our region’s success in addressing health disparities depends on selfless leadership and valuing voices from all walks of life.

+3 Partnership for Better Health sets new fundraising records in Match Madness campaign Now in its sixth year, Match Madness is an annual matching gift program that supports small, local nonprofits with budgets under $5 million in raising core operating and program funds that are flexible to meet evolving needs.

What can individuals do to promote health equity in their circles of influence?

Dr. John Faison, prolific speaker and community builder, gives a thorough framework for individuals aiming to promote health equity in their respective sphere of influence. He says, “our biggest issue is not the presence of our challenges but rather the poverty of our imagination.” Nestled in this quote is the way forward for all of us to be change agents. First, we must look at the world around us, our blocks and neighborhoods. Next, we must take note of the health disparities and issues that have negatively impacted our communities. Finally, we must ask and act on abundantly imaginative dreams and questions.

Do you know someone we should feature in a future installment of 5 Questions? If so, send an email to tgitt@cumberlink.com to tell us about that person or organization. Be sure to include contact information so we can reach out to them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.