5 Questions: Partnership for Better Health welcomes director of health equity

The Partnership for Better Health recently welcomed Marcellus Taylor as its director of health equity.
Taylor brings a decade of experience in engaging diverse populations in leadership development to the position, according to a news release announcing his arrival. He holds a doctorate in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where his dissertation focused on the experiences of Black males in educational doctorate programs.
Taylor also holds a Master of Education in Training & Development from Penn State Harrisburg and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Penn State Harrisburg.
He is the author of "Don’t Box Me In: 9 P’s of Creative Leadership." Marcellus served as director of diversity and inclusion for Penn State College of Medicine. He also spent five years as assistant director of student life at Penn State Harrisburg, where he oversaw a wide range of multicultural programs for students, facilitated spiritual life activities and designed co-curricular learning opportunities.
Taylor chaired the Diversity & Educational Equity Committee at Penn State Harrisburg and he has developed training and workshops to address the goals of diversity, equity and inclusion. He is co-founder and CEO of Blossburg & Cedar, a leadership and learning consulting firm based in Harrisburg.
Starting with the basics, what does the director of health equity do?
The director of health equity is tasked with leading the development of a portfolio of grants and initiatives focused on health equity. This will involve supporting with a coalition of community partners that strategically develop and implement effective tools for addressing regional health inequities. Finally, I am tasked with facilitating learning opportunities for anyone interested in engaging this meaningful work.
What are some of the most significant factors affecting health equity?
I think about this question a lot. I would suggest that some of the most significant factors that impede health equity are access to health services, historic systems of injustice, inadequate living conditions, miseducation and a lack of positive vision casting for a more equitable future.
How will your experience in higher education inform what you do as the director of health equity?
Higher education has taught me the value of building over time. The work I am tasked with cannot be accomplished in a few months. It will take weeks, months and years, which I am prepared for because of my higher education experience. When I reflect on the many occasions of meeting nervous first-year college students at orientation and then hearing them speak as the student government president at commencement, I see the value of pouring energy and resources into individuals, groups and communities over a long period of time. The work of health equity requires us to be consistent in our compassion and unwavering in our commitment.
What are you most looking forward to in your new role at the Partnership for Better Health?
I am looking forward to engaging with community partners to create an ecosystem that serves as a vehicle for sustainable change for health equity and holistic wellness in our region. I live by the Ubuntu philosophy of “I am because we are.” I believe our region’s success in addressing health disparities depends on selfless leadership and valuing voices from all walks of life.
What can individuals do to promote health equity in their circles of influence?
Dr. John Faison, prolific speaker and community builder, gives a thorough framework for individuals aiming to promote health equity in their respective sphere of influence. He says, “our biggest issue is not the presence of our challenges but rather the poverty of our imagination.” Nestled in this quote is the way forward for all of us to be change agents. First, we must look at the world around us, our blocks and neighborhoods. Next, we must take note of the health disparities and issues that have negatively impacted our communities. Finally, we must ask and act on abundantly imaginative dreams and questions.
