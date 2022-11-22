5 Questions: Newville man leads Team Bah Humbugs! in 'Best in Snow' sculpture competition

Bah Humbugs had a Dickens of a time taking on the competition during the "Best in Snow" holiday special that premiered on Disney+ last week.

Team Bah Humbugs! captain Danny Kissel of Newville mobilized his group of experts, channeling their skills and talents into one cohesive story presented in the form of a snow sculpture.

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, "Best in Snow" features contestants from across the country competing for the title by transforming a 10-foot, 20-ton block of snow into a creation inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios or the Muppets Studios.

“You can find me creating art whenever or wherever I can,” said Kissel, a Shippensburg High School graduate who lives in Newville with his wife and two sons.

“I airbrushed cars, motorcycles and pretty much everything else right after [high] school, while going to every fair and car show the area had to offer,” he said. “After that, I got into wood sculpting, pumpkin carving, ice sculpting, sand sculpting and now snow sculpting basically, anything art-related.”

A full-time self-taught artist, Kissel has made snowmen, full-size igloos, snow thrones and simple sculptures since boyhood. Now he shares the craft with his children Hunter and Kyle.

“I sculpt everything else so I wanted to try my hand at snow sculpting as well,” he said. “I saw it on social media and messaged a few people about the tools they used and gave it a shot. Maybe it will lead to jobs at the local ski resorts or other events someday.”

Through a variety of media, Kissel has become a successful year-round artist. The first week of December is the kick-off of his ice sculpting season that runs through late February.

“Ice usually takes me to returning clients in Kentucky, Michigan, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Reading, Waynesboro and many more Pennsylvania towns,” Kissel said. “Around April, my woodcarving season starts with a kick-off at the Central PA Chainsaw Carving Festival in Shippensburg and from there to homes all over the area to turn dead trees and ugly stumps into works of art.”

In July, Kissel turns to sand sculpting and outdoor fun until Labor Day when he gears up for pumpkin carving events all over the country. Kissel has been on the Food Network "Halloween Wars" twice and was a champion of "Halloweeen Wars: Hayride of Horror" — a spin-off of the main show, filmed outdoors.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Kissel the opportunity to chip away at some of the details of his art form:

Q: How is snow sculpting different from ice sculpting?

A: With ice carving I use mostly power tools, but with the snow sculpting, power tools weren’t allowed so it was a lot more work than expected, but mostly the same process. If it breaks, a little water and slush fuses it back together.

Q: What steps do you take in carving a snow sculpture?

A: Sculpting snow is the same as pumpkin, ice, sand and wood. Remove all the bulk that isn’t going to be part of the final design, create the rough shapes of each element until the design takes shape and then sculpt the details. After each step, the tools you use get smaller and the details get tighter.

YouTube has a lot of useful info (more than just funny cat videos) on basic steps and tools along with other social media outlets. Knowledge is freely passed around most of the art community. When I started airbrushing and custom painting cars, knowledge wasn’t shared for fear of losing clients. The world has shifted towards helping each other and the art being produced as of late shows it.

Q: What kind of challenges do you face in trying to tell a story with snow?

A: Like pumpkin, ice, sand and wood, snow is all the same color so you have to use shadows to highlight the key areas [and] to draw your eye where it needs to be focused to tell your story. Lighting is also key and that is something I’m known for in the pumpkin carving world, so that was one of the key things I did to help our team. Working as a team can have its challenges but our team was already friends so it wasn’t that much of a leap.

Q: How are you and your team preparing yourselves for the competition?

A: We filmed this back in February, so now the prep work is making sure there’s enough food for the watch parties. But being an ice carver and outdoors for all the seasons, it wasn’t something new for me or our team. Three of us are pumpkin carvers that deal with seasonal weather each year along with Bob, a fellow wood sculptor and probably one of the best worldwide wood sculptors there is, deals with the elements more than anyone.

Q: Tell me about your team. Has it competed before? What kind of reputation does it have? Where does it stand among other teams in the competition?

A: As far as the team goes, our two pro sculptor leaders are champions in the industry, so they lead the way. But each team member is a sculptor already, so it was a short learning curve to translate what we currently do to snow. Will and Liza have been on [the] Food Network before with pumpkins, and Bob has been on many TV shows and competitions all over the world wielding chainsaws and every other power tool you can imagine. Our team was fully stacked in the sculpting category, but like myself, Bob uses mainly power tools. Bob is 6-foot-5, so we stood a little taller than most teams.