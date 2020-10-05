5 Questions: New manager appointed to Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Pine Grove Furnace State Park has a new manager.
Christopher Houck, 36, was appointed manager on Sept. 17 by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. He is the former assistant manager at French Creek State Park, Berks County.
Houck succeeds Michael Kutzmonich, who was named assistant regional manager of the Bureau of State Parks’ Region 3, based in Bedford County.
Houck, a native of State College, began his bureau career at Black Moshannon State Park, Centre County, working first as a laborer and then ranger. Completing the bureau’s park manager trainee program in Region 4, Bucks County, he was assigned as the manager of the Memorial Lake/Swatara State Park Complex, Lebanon County, and then assistant manager at the French Creek State Park Complex.
Houck holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and tourism management from Penn State University.
Q. Let’s start with where you were. What will you miss about French Creek State Park?
A. When I first began my career in park management in 2017, I was told it was more than a job but a lifestyle. As a park manager, you spend so much of your time in the park that you create a unique bond with the park, employees and visitors. It’s always difficult to leave that in order to progress your career and I will certainly miss the relationships created during my time there.
Q. What are you most looking forward to at Pine Grove Furnace?
A. I look forward to the challenges and new experiences Pine Grove Furnace State Park will offer. Every park is different and provides opportunities for a manager to learn and expand their skill sets to better serve the public and natural resources. I also look forward to exploring the park and surrounding areas. Between Pine Grove Furnace State Park and Michaux State Forest, there are countless prospects for outdoor recreation.
Q. What are the greatest challenges facing state parks and forests today?
A. Every year parks and forests face challenges such as funding, staffing and aging infrastructure. An unexpected challenge for many parks this year was a significant increase in visitor attendance, with some parks even experiencing double the visitors during our peak season. This increase caused many parks to experience issues with parking, capacity, litter and general overuse to name a few.
Q. How can the public support state parks and forests?
A. I think the best way the public can support state parks is by educating themselves about proper usage and outdoor “etiquette." Things like pack in/pack out, leave no trace and park rules and regulations. DCNR staff put a lot of effort into the protection and upkeep of these public lands, but it’s really everyone’s responsibility to help conserve these areas. Responsible outdoor recreation will go a long way in making sure future generations can enjoy our state parks and forests.
Q. What’s your favorite thing to do at any of Pennsylvania’s state parks or forests?
A. That’s an unfair question, how do I choose. It really just depends on my mood and the time of the year. On a daily basis I enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, learning the history, and even working within state parks. I really enjoy any of my time spent outdoors and I’m lucky enough to have turned it into a career.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.