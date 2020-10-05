5 Questions: New manager appointed to Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Q. What are you most looking forward to at Pine Grove Furnace?

A. I look forward to the challenges and new experiences Pine Grove Furnace State Park will offer. Every park is different and provides opportunities for a manager to learn and expand their skill sets to better serve the public and natural resources. I also look forward to exploring the park and surrounding areas. Between Pine Grove Furnace State Park and Michaux State Forest, there are countless prospects for outdoor recreation.

Q. What are the greatest challenges facing state parks and forests today?

A. Every year parks and forests face challenges such as funding, staffing and aging infrastructure. An unexpected challenge for many parks this year was a significant increase in visitor attendance, with some parks even experiencing double the visitors during our peak season. This increase caused many parks to experience issues with parking, capacity, litter and general overuse to name a few.

Q. How can the public support state parks and forests?