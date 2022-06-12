5 Questions: Middlesex Township Fire Chief Edwin Beam reflects on six decades of service to the community

For Edwin Beam, his fondest memories revolve around fellow volunteers with whom he shares camaraderie and a dedication to the fire service.

“I never gave much thought about the number of years until I was reminded,” said Beam, fire chief and emergency management coordinator for Middlesex Township.

“Although I appreciate very much the public recognition by the township, I did resist the idea,” he said. “Recognition is not my purpose for serving the community.”

Growing up in Carlisle in 1954, Beam accompanied his mother to the scene of such large fires as the Allison Memorial Methodist Church on West High Street and the Grand View Hotel at North West and K streets. He saw how volunteer firefighters scrambled to save lives and property.

In 1961, while working in Carlisle, a co-worker introduced Beam to the fire service, prompting him to join the Union Fire Company. Recently, the township honored Beam for his 60 years as a volunteer firefighter. In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Beam a chance to reflect on his experiences and how the fire service has changed over the decades:

Q: What are some of the most memorable fire or emergency calls that you responded to?

A: There are several incidents that stand out.

Fighting one of the largest fires to hit Carlisle, in 1962, at the Bowman’s Department store, Cochran and Allen’s Hardware and Kronenberg’s clothing store. I was one of four firefighters who were first to arrive on the scene and began a fire attack.

One of the most different fires to cope with was a house fire that claimed the lives of two young children and our desperate attempt to rescue them. A sister was rescued by one of our firefighters.

A large, commercial bus that crashed in the [Middlesex] township resulting in fatalities.

Q: How has the fire service changed in your 60 years?

A: The advances in apparatus and firefighting equipment saw major changes.

There was no 911 system in 1961. Fire calls were received by telephone at each fire station. Our firefighting equipment was basically black raincoats with boots and a black helmet, contrary to the fire and heat retardant materials that compose our turnout gear today.

We had no thermal protection. We had no auxiliary air supply to allow us to breathe when entering a burning building. We now have the latest in self-containing breathing apparatus.

Technological advances allowed us to go from no on-scene communications to the latest technologies in communications. The average cost for a new fire engine in 1961 was around $10,000 to $12,000. Today, a new engine, without equipment, will cost anywhere from $750,000 to $1,000,000.

Q: Have you ever had any close calls as a firefighter?

A: At the Bowman’s Department Store fire, another firefighter and I started an exterior attack at the rear of the burning building. During the initial attack, the fire erupted violently and we decided to pull back as well as relocating our engine. We no sooner withdrew when the entire rear wall collapsed where we had been positioned.

Another close call was while fighting a house fire. Another firefighter and I started our attack by opening the front door. A backdraft occurred and blew us both across the porch and onto the lawn.

Another close call was a mobile home fire where another firefighter and I entered to make an attack and conduct a primary search. We were informed that the homeowner could possibly be inside. We fought our way through the mobile home to rear bedroom where we found the occupant deceased. At that time, our air supply ran empty and we had to make a desperate retreat. By the time we were able to vacate the structure, we were suffering smoke inhalation and hyperventilation. We were both transported to the hospital for treatment.

Q: What has kept you going the 60 years?

A: A patient and understanding wife who has provided encouragement over the years. As emergency service providers, there is always an adrenaline rush that pushes us to do what we do. It is always the satisfaction that we, as firefighters and first-responders, are providing a service to the community that affects their health, safety and welfare. As we age and grow in emergency services, there is the satisfaction of being able to mentor younger firefighters and see them grow and become leaders in their own right in the fire service.

Q: What happens next?

A: Cumberland County is blessed with the number of fire companies and volunteers to staff their companies. Although the number of volunteers is dwindling, the fire companies have been able to successfully recruit young firefighters. Many companies are now employing full-time apparatus drivers. I think it won’t be too long in the future that the companies will be paying firefighters to supplement their volunteer program.

The pandemic has forced the emergency services to make some changes to our policies and procedures. This has become another element to challenge the emergency worker. It was not unusual for firefighters to submit to quarantines. Many of us were exposed and were positive for COVID. We were fortunate to have survived. Some were not as fortunate. Firefighters have always been resilient, but honestly, it makes most of us think twice and practice safety.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

