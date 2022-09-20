5 Questions: Local symposium hones in on questions of war, peace and justice

Diplomats and warriors understand the price of balancing war and peace with whatever justice may result from either choice.

In early 2019, two men shared a mutual concern that formed the basis of the War, Peace and Justice Symposium taking place this fall into next spring.

“Over the last 20 years, we have been involved in the longest war in U.S. history,” retired Marine Corps Col. Scott Buran said, referring to Afghanistan.

“A key question we want everyone to consider is: What outcomes do you, the American people, expect from the expenditure of national blood and treasure?” Buran added. “To address these questions and offer a better way forward regarding conflict resolution, we will hold a symposium in Carlisle.”

To set this effort in motion, Buran teamed up with the late J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr., a retired career Foreign Service officer. Former Dickinson College President Margee Ensign provided initial support, followed by several key local community organizations.

The result has been a project led by a committee of volunteers who have developed a schedule of events meant to illuminate the human drama of war and its impact on society,

From that effort emerged a partnership that has included the Association of the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cumberland County Historical Society, Dickinson College, the Joint Civil-Military Interaction Network and Penn State Dickinson Law. Other participating organizations include the U.S. Army War College and the U.S. Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute.

In today’s 5 Questions, The Sentinel gave Buran an opportunity to delve deeper into the background, the mission and goals of the effort:

Q: What is the philosophy behind the symposium?

A: The cost of war is always high, especially for our veterans and their families. There are several questions that we hope to pose to the American people through the methodology of the symposium. They are:

How can the United States, its allies, and partners — the most powerful nations in the world — achieve peace and justice in the face of persistent conflict among the people in a manner that justifies the expenditure of national blood and treasure? To answer this question, we must always revisit the essential questions: What is the nature and purpose of war? What is peace? What is justice? And what are the interrelationships between these three elements so we can better understand transforming conflict?

And what is the risk of not pursuing peace with justice? During the symposium, we hope to dialogue with the entire Carlisle community to address and hopefully answer these questions.

Q: What are your activities and how do your activities support the mission?

A: We employ the humanities to convey a deeper understanding of the violence and conflict of war. As part of this project, participants will have the opportunity to attend various art, music, film, and theater experiences that will illuminate the imprint war leaves upon the human soul.

In collaboration with the Cumberland County Historical Society and The Arts & The Military’s ART-ifacts Collection, we have opened the Project Welcome Center and exhibition at the G. B. Stuart History Workshop, 29 W. High St., Carlisle. The exhibit is organized in two parts around key themes – the history of America’s war making, and the costs of war. Areas of focus including, but not limited to:

What is Truth? Social Media and Warfare

Play: An Iliad

Wartime Leadership

French and Indian War

Just War Reconsidered

Conflict Transformation

Just War Tradition and Just Peace

Women and Conflict Transformation

Racism During War: “Double Victory”

Moral Injury

Human Security – Protection of Civilians

Use and Utility of Force

Lessons Identified from America’s Longest War

Current and Future Conflict

For more details and a full schedule of events, visit www.warpeacejustice.org

All events associated with this project are free and open to the public.

Q: Who was J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. and what example did he set?

A: The project and is named in honor of J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr., who died Nov. 18, 2021. A career U.S. Senior Foreign Service officer, McGinnis had over 30 years of experience in national security, rule of law, governance, economic development and foreign policy. He was active in community organizations and worked as a professor at the local Army War College and Dickinson College.

This project honors our colleague and friend to the community. Sherwood helped originate the concept of a community-based civil-military dialogue. His vision reflected the deep devotion that he had for public service and the need for an informed, inclusive discussion on national security in our democracy. He recognized the fact that, beginning with the founding of our country, we have always been a nation of war and peace. The question he hoped to illuminate through the symposium is: Which one will overshadow the other? Sherwood dedicated his entire heart, soul, and intellect in finding ways to promote peace with justice, both at the community level, but also in an international setting.

Q: What do you hope the public takes away from the experience of attending a symposium event?

A: There are five things that we would like the public to take away from having participated in the symposium. They are:

Re-examine the nature, purpose, and consequences of war, and the meaning of peace and justice.

Hear from the experts and engage with them on in-depth discussions.

Learn – through the humanities – about a better way toward peace with justice.

Expand your perspectives.

Learn more about the roles and responsibilities of being an American citizen.

Q: Where do you get your funding?

A: The symposium is solely sponsored and funded by the Cor Christi Institute Inc., a 501©(3) organization registered in Maine and dating back to 1985. It was founded by the late Msgr. George E. Tracy, chaplain, U.S Navy. Its mission is the renewal of ethics, moral leadership, and spirituality in vocations, and to address the poverty of affluence in society.