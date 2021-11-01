5 Questions: Key United Way program, Success By 6, marks 20th anniversary this month

A key program of the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County will mark its 20th anniversary Nov. 9 with a dessert social and program at Carlisle United Methodist Church.

Success By 6 is an early childhood education initiative that works to make sure children in Carlisle and Cumberland County are ready for kindergarten.

Karen Quinn, the program director, discusses its founding and purpose in this week's five questions.

What was the catalyst for starting Success By 6?

In 1998, the United Way conducted a needs assessment that identified the lack of quality, affordable child care as an issue within our community. As a result, a Child Care Task Force was convened to analyze the current state of child care in the greater Carlisle area. The task force was made up of volunteer community members, many with current or past experience working with children. Topics for research and discussion included accessibility, affordability, quality of programs and staffing. A series of recommendations for the United Way and for the community were identified. This task force became the precursor to Success By 6. In May 2000, the task force recommended that the United Way apply to become a Success By 6 organization. In 2001, Diane Halstead was named as the first director of this new organization.

How does the program work with children and their parents?

Success By 6 works to ensure that children in Carlisle and Cumberland County are ready to succeed by the time they enter kindergarten. Success By 6 brings together early childhood educators, public school administrators and teachers, business leaders, parents and advocates to work towards this common goal. A variety of publications, an annual early learning conference, preschool scholarship funding and community outreach programs assist early childhood educators and families throughout the year.

In 2007, United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, was approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development as a Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organization. This designation allows us to provide scholarship assistance to low- to middle-income families so that children can attend a high-quality preschool program. To date, Success By 6 has provided more than $1.1 million in preschool tuition assistance to families.

Success By 6 is committed to children’s readiness for school. Two literacy initiatives work to ensure that children are gaining the early literacy skills needed for a successful transition to kindergarten. Since 2006, Reach Out and Read has been a community partnership between Success By 6 and Sadler Health Center. Doctors and nurse practitioners write a “prescription for reading” as part of a child’s well visit. Each child, birth to age five, takes home a new book to read with their family. Success By 6 provides approximately 1,000 books each year to this program. Our newest program, entitled Real Men Read, places male volunteers into preschool classrooms to read to children each month and demonstrate to them that men are good readers. Today this program has expanded to four preschool centers. Both programs promote book ownership, home libraries and reading in the home.

Our newest initiative, Play and Learn Groups, offers school readiness sessions for children who may not be enrolled in a formal preschool program. Each group runs for a total of six sessions, one hour per week. Children participate in a variety of hands-on activities focusing on critical early learning skills such as early literacy, motor skill development, counting, sorting, colors and letters. Play and Learn Groups will be held throughout the 2021-2022 school year at Amelia S. Givin Library in Mount Holly Springs and at Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.

How has Success By 6 evolved over the years?

Recommendations from the Child Care Task Force guided the work of Success By 6 for many years. Recommendations included: improve safety in child care settings; expand and extend child care services; support accreditation of child care centers; educate the community about the importance of child care and its costs; and, assist with professional development training. Today, many state organizations such as the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, PA Keys and the Department of Human Services ensure that child care centers are safe and working towards increased quality and provide strong academic, social and emotional programming for children’s success in school. A statewide initiative, known as the Professional Development Organization through Shippensburg University, now focuses on providing tuition free credential and credit bearing courses for early childhood educators. Strong professional development and coursework leading to a college degree will significantly enhance the quality of the child care workforce in the coming years. Success By 6 will continue to advocate for higher wages for child care workers as their educational status increases.

What are some key moments in the program’s history that helped to sustain it or grow it to a different level?

Several programs stand out in our program’s history. Professional development opportunities such as providing business skills training for center directors and early literacy training for child care educators gave child care programs the needed assistance to improve the quality of their work with children and staff. The “Night of the Stars” was an evening event that honored child care workers for their professional development accomplishments and honored child care centers for earning their Keystone Star designations. Keystone Stars is Pennsylvania’s rating system to ensure a high standard of quality in early child care programs. Centers earn a Keystone Star 1 with licensing and achieve the highest quality rating at Star 4. Success By 6 also advocated that business leaders help address lack of public investment in early learning. The symposium stressed the importance of quality early education and its economic impact on the work force of tomorrow. This symposium eventually became the PA Early Learning Investment Commission.

Where do you see the program going in the future?

In 2019, Success By 6 embarked on a First 10 Schools and Community initiative in partnership with the Carlisle Area School District, South Middleton School District and the Foundation for Enhancing Communities. Early childhood educators, and public school teachers provided the foundation for a First 10 Strategic Plan. Two important goals will determine our future work: support early childhood development and learning through targeted support for families, caregivers and early childhood programs; and ensure smooth, aligned transitions into kindergarten for all children and families to promote success in kindergarten and beyond. Several initiatives are underway to meet these goals. These initiatives include our Play and Learn Groups, a parent education program entitled, Positive Solutions for Families, and the development of “transition to kindergarten” spaces in public libraries. Positive Solutions for Families focuses on a child’s social and emotional development. Social and emotional development ensures that children have the regulatory and self-help skills to be ready for school. Over the coming months, parents will see a small section in our local public libraries as a designated space for “transitioning to kindergarten.” These spaces will have a variety of books and activities for children to learn about going to kindergarten.

