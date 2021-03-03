5 Questions: Harrisburg Academy student wins 2020 American Freedom essay contest

A seventh-grader at Harrisburg Academy won first prize in the 2020 American Freedom Essay contest.
Liliana Hathaway wrote an essay on the freedom to vote to earn top honors in the middle school category. The competition, sponsored by the Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia, honors Constitution Day by challenging educators to have their students write a 100- to 300-word essay on the importance of freedom in their lives.
The win earned Hathaway and her class a free field trip to Philadelphia, led by the Constitutional Walking Tour, but it’s not certain yet if the group will be able to do the tour in person due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It is such an honor to have my essay selected as the winner in the American Freedom Essay contest,” Hathaway said. “American history is one of my favorite subjects at the academy. In a presidential election year, I especially enjoyed researching and exploring the topic of voting. The experience of writing about our country’s freedom to vote made me even prouder to be an American citizen and to look forward to the day when I can register to vote and let my vote be my voice in our government.”
“I am thrilled and proud that the American Freedom Essay Contest judges selected Liliana’s essay as the winner of the 2020 competition. And I am so excited for her and her American History classmates to enjoy a field trip to Philadelphia, courtesy of the Constitutional Walking Tour,” said Lindsay Bowman, Harrisburg Academy Middle School history teacher. “Our country’s rich history really comes alive for students when they are immersed in the places where events took place that shaped America. Whether we travel in-person or virtually this spring, I have no doubt our students will learn a great deal about Philadelphia’s prominent role in American history from the expert guides at the Constitutional Walking Tour.”
This selection marks the second time in three years that a Harrisburg Academy student in Bowman’s class captured the contest’s top prize. In 2017, the judges chose an essay on the freedom of religion by then-Academy Middle School student Zoe Mendelsohn as a winner in that category.
Q. How did you decide upon the freedom to vote as your essay topic?
A. I think that the freedom to vote is very important to maintaining true democracy in our country. I also thought it was important to choose a topic that was relevant to the current state of politics in 2020, since I wrote the essay around the time of the election.
Q. What's one interesting thing you learned about voting?
A. In history class, we had been learning about the amendments and when people earned specific rights as American citizens. For many groups of people, the right to vote came relatively recently. Although this was already something that I knew, I had not really gained an understanding of just how recently this right was earned by these groups, and the true impact of it until I wrote this essay.
Q. How did writing the essay during an election year shape your thoughts?
A. Writing this essay during the election year made this topic even more important and interesting. It really helped me understand how the right to vote impacts our country’s government, and the right to our democracy.
Q. What makes American history one of your favorite classes?
A. I love learning about American history because I find it interesting how things were in years past, and how certain events changed the country we live in today.
Q. Given what you’ve learned about voting, what would you say to encourage people to register to vote?
A. Many different people have fought hard for the privilege of voting. Even though I am not eligible to vote myself, I think everyone should register and make their voice heard.
