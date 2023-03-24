Nour coffee shop in Hampden Township technically celebrated its soft opening Feb. 24, but on Tuesday morning, owners Kait Gillis and Mena Hanna officially cut the business' ribbon.

The timing wasn't an accident; Nour shared its grand opening celebration with World Down Syndrome Awareness Day in a testimony of the shop's focus of employing people of all abilities.

Nour, which means "the light" in Arabic, shares its name with Gillis and Hanna's 21-month-old daughter who has Down syndrome and serves as the business' chief happiness officer. Gillis and Hanna also have three other children, a set of adopted siblings who are 8, 4 and 2 years old.

Gillis said the shop, located at 101 Saint Johns Church Road, opened with the help of some silent investors and features baked goods from Mysig Bakery in Harrisburg and coffee from Colina Coffee in Harrisburg.

Baked goods available at Nour include sticky buns, cake pops and zucchini bread, though Gillis listed blueberry crumb cake muffins as one of the shop's best sellers.

A variety of coffee and espresso options fill Nour's drink menu, and Gillis listed lattes and the business' dark Sumatra roast as fan favorites. The shop also features wraps and salads.

Nour is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sentinel spoke with Gillis for a look into Nour's mission and impact since opening its doors:

Q1: Why is Nour’s mission of employing individuals of all abilities important to you?

A: We believe that everyone has value and deserves the right to work - and we wanted to create a space where everyone felt seen and that Nour would see people with disabilities as contributing and valued members of a team.

Q2: When did you get the idea to start Nour and how did you turn that idea into a reality?

A: When I was pregnant with Nour I knew with a pretty high certainty that she would have Down Syndrome and that is when my wheels started to turn. What would life look with with her? For her? How can I make sure she has opportunities that her siblings do?

Q3: What do you want every person who walks through the front door to experience or take away with them when they come to Nour?

A: Wow! That was the best coffee, food, service and vibe I've ever had! On a bigger level, that there is a space for people of all abilities to contribute to our society, to be compensated fairly and that we all have something to learn from each other!

Q4:How have you seen Nour make a difference in the lives of employees and community members since opening?

A: I have met so many other mothers of children with special needs who have found Nour to be a place of hope, a place of respite. Where they can freely bring their child without fear of judgement, but actually to be celebrated - and that is more than I could have ever dreamed of. Personally, I have had any expectation of our team's abilities blown out of the water and have had to reflect on how I set them initially. I am beyond impressed by what we've been able to accomplish so far and can't wait to see where we take this.

Q5: How would you like to see your business grow in the future?

A: Every town needs a Nour. I have a stack of applications of folks who want to be a part of this - and I think that's reflected in the support we've received. I'd like to see others get this opportunity.

Photos: Nour coffee shop