5 Questions: Former Carlisle woman inspired by great-aunt's suffrage work

Q. After women won the right to vote, where did Julia direct her energy?

A. She continued to work with the National Women’s Party after the passage of the 19th amendment and pursued other issues related to women’s rights. For example, at that time, a woman who married a man who was not a U.S. citizen himself lost her own U.S. citizenship. In other words, a woman’s citizenship was tied to her husband’s. She also worked to encourage women to be involved in government and to take leadership roles.

Q. How has your great-aunt inspired you?

A. I was a single working mom for many years, and I always was inspired by the additional challenges she faced as a working woman in the early 1900s. She must have had enormous energy. I wish I had been able to meet her myself, but I’m so glad to share her story with others now.

Q. How can we protect the right to vote that Julia fought for, not only for women, but for others as well?

A. We cannot take our right to vote for granted. Voter participation is significantly lower in the U.S. than in many other countries. I have voted in every national election since I became eligible to vote, and most local and state elections. We must do everything we can to ensure that everyone has a voice, and everyone uses that voice to participate in our democracy.

