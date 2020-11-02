5 Questions: Dickinson College professor studies Congress and Instagram

“This research sheds light on some broader issues, including how social media reinforces existing power biases, and on the increasing trends toward personalization in American politics,” O’Connell said.

Q. What sparked your interest in studying Instagram and its use in Congress?

A. My interest in Instagram was honestly sparked by my own social media habits. Younger Americans like myself have increasingly preferred emerging platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Tiktok over other, more established apps and sites. And yet academic research on social media in politics is almost exclusively devoted to the study of Facebook, and even more so, Twitter. This seemed to me to be a misunderstanding of how social media matters in American politics today, and how social media will matter in American politics in the future.

Q. Among the Pennsylvania delegation, who is most popular on Instagram?