5 Questions: Dickinson College professor studies Congress and Instagram

Political candidates have consistently made Facebook and Twitter part of their campaigns as a means to connect with voters.
But, how does Instagram factor in?
David O'Connell, associate professor of political science at Dickinson College, examined every one of the nearly 18,000 Instagram post shared by members of the 115th Congress during the first six months they were seated. His study, published in Online Information Review, said very few members of Congress are using the platform to its full potential.
O'Connell found that the more well-known a member of Congress is in real life, the more influential they are on Instagram.
“Members who are outspoken ideologues, who have served longer, run for president or served in congressional leadership posts all had significantly more followers, even controlling for the type of content they shared,” he said in an article on the Dickinson College website.
For example, Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn are both Texas Republicans, yet Cruz, who ran for president and has spent considerable time on the national stage, has roughly 546,000 Instagram followers while Cornyn has just more than 11,500, the article said.
“This research sheds light on some broader issues, including how social media reinforces existing power biases, and on the increasing trends toward personalization in American politics,” O’Connell said.
Q. What sparked your interest in studying Instagram and its use in Congress?
A. My interest in Instagram was honestly sparked by my own social media habits. Younger Americans like myself have increasingly preferred emerging platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Tiktok over other, more established apps and sites. And yet academic research on social media in politics is almost exclusively devoted to the study of Facebook, and even more so, Twitter. This seemed to me to be a misunderstanding of how social media matters in American politics today, and how social media will matter in American politics in the future.
Q. Among the Pennsylvania delegation, who is most popular on Instagram?
A. My data was collected during the previous Congressional session, so things have potentially changed since then. But the easiest way to answer this question is that no members of Pennsylvania’s delegation could be considered “popular” on Instagram. Both Senators had less than 3,000 followers in the summer of 2017, and none of the state’s representatives had more than about 800 followers. I imagine many readers will have more followers themselves.
Q. How are the most popular members of Congress using the platform to advance their agendas? In other words, what works on the platform?
A. What works on Instagram is clear: authenticity. My analysis of the data provides strong evidence that citizens respond most to genuine personal content. Personal photos, family photos, selfies and pet posts all receive significantly more likes, holding other post characteristics constant. We can expect a personal photo to receive almost 17% more likes, a family photo will receive 27% more likes, a selfie receives 23% more likes, and a photo with a pet receives 12% more likes. Most of these posts will also receive more comments as well.
Q. Do you think popularity on Instagram can translate to action?
A. I’m doubtful that popularity on Instagram can translate into action. Instagram is just not a political medium. Pew data shows that only 14% of adults report ever getting news from Instagram, and just 6% of adults say they trust Instagram as a source of political news. Instagram has remained much more of a politics free space than Facebook or Twitter. Not surprisingly, my research shows that people seem to respond negatively when politicians violate these conventions by being excessively political on the app. For instance, text posts - infographics, screen shots of tweets, press statements, and the like - receive 13% fewer likes.
Q. On a surface level, what struck you as you looked through 18,000 Instagram posts?
A. What most struck me is how resistant members are to embracing the possibilities of Instagram as a personal and visual means of communication. Nearly 70% of a typical member’s posts will publicize some activity related to their job – quite frequently, this will come in the form of a picture of him or her meeting a constituent in DC. In contrast, only 8.16% of an average member’s total posts were the kind of personal content their followers respond most to. Simply, members of Congress are rarely interesting to follow!
