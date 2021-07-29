5 Questions: Dickinson College professor seeks volunteers for Project RattleCam

A research project involving multiple universities is looking for volunteers to watch rattlesnakes — online.
Scott Boback, a biology professor at Dickinson College, is working with researchers from Cal Poly on a project that seeks to understand rattlesnake behavior. Project RattleCam uses remote cameras to document the actions of about 1,500 rattlesnakes in dens near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
In this five questions, Boback discusses the research and how the community can be involved.
Q. I understand you’re an expert in snakes so the first question: Why snakes?
A. I first became fascinated by snakes when I was in graduate school at the University of Northern Colorado. A fellow student at the time — who I later married — was studying kit foxes (Vulpes macrotis) for her graduate work, but she kept and bred corn snakes as a hobby. When we first started dating, we would get the snakes out and chat about them. I was utterly fascinated by all that they could do without having arms and legs. I began keeping my own snakes as pets shortly thereafter and that started me on a journey that continues today. People tell me all the time about how scared and repulsed they are by snakes, but I think much of this fear comes from misunderstanding. In fact, as I began to learn more about snakes, I realized that many of my preconceptions about them (that they are aggressive, fast-moving, unintelligent creatures) were thrown out the window one by one. I think the more people learn about snakes the more amazing and awe-inspiring they become.
Q. How did the partnership with Cal Poly to start Project RattleCam come about?
A. I love scientific collaboration. In fact, I thrive on it. When I started this project on a rattlesnake population in northwestern Colorado and I started seeing the things that I did, I just had to tell friends about it. The first person that came to mind was my good friend, Dr. Emily Taylor (professor of Biological Sciences at California Polytechnic State University). Emily and I have been friends for over 20 years. She and I share a passion for snake physiological ecology and conservation. When Emily agreed to visit the study site back in 2020, I knew she would be amazed at the site and the snake population specifically. One evening we were having a beer and looking at some photographs from our remote cameras. As I perused the photos, I saw some snake behavior that I had never seen before. I remember the exact moment when I flipped my laptop around and showed Emily a sequence of photographs depicting rain harvesting behavior in baby rattlesnakes. This is when snakes curl up, flatten their bodies, and catch rain in their coils that they then suck up off their skin. They looked like 20 little teacup saucers balancing on the hillside. Soon after seeing these amazing behaviors, we decided we had to share this with others. In just a few conversations, Project RattleCam was conceived. Instead of rifling through all the photos ourselves, which would take an inordinate amount of time, we are uploading tens of thousands of images from our cameras to a web-based, community science platform called Zooniverse where people from all over the world can help us document more of these amazing behaviors.
Q. Has the research thus far shown anything new, any surprises?
A. Yes! Participants have already documented numerous additional instances of rain harvesting behavior. They have even seen snakes drinking rain off other snakes. In addition to the rattlesnakes, we also ask the team members to look for other interesting animals and their behaviors in the photographs. Volunteers have recorded snake predators in the photographs such as stripped skunks, western spotted skunks, and western screech owls as well as potential snake prey such as bushy-tailed woodrats, sagebrush lizards and golden-mantled ground squirrels. We believe this kind of community-based scientific research is attractive to many people that want to become involved in scientific discovery but may not have had the opportunity. We are eager to see what the next volunteer will find.
Q. How can the public be involved in the project?
A. Anyone with access to the internet can volunteer in our project. They just need to set up an account through Zooniverse and they will be off and running (https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/projectrattlecam/project-rattlecam). There are no expectations for participation time, but after hearing from our volunteers it has become clear to me that the more photographs you annotate the more fine-tuned your detection ability becomes. There is a chat feature called Talk where volunteers share their stories, tag cool photos and ask experts questions about what they are seeing. Currently, we have tutorials and how-to videos associated with the project that takes volunteers through the process step-by-step. We are also developing age-appropriate activities (handouts and instructional videos) to assist teachers in integrating Project RattleCam in their classrooms and curricula. We are more than happy to speak with teachers in the area. We could even do a virtual or on-site visit to assist them and their students.
Q. What is the overall goal of the project?
A. The goals of the project are twofold. First, we wish to engage local, regional and international community in scientific research. Through this engagement we will annotate and document rarely seen behaviors in rattlesnakes from a unique high-altitude population in Colorado. Second, we hope that by showcasing the nuanced behaviors of this misunderstood animal, we will change the perception of rattlesnakes from feared, loathsome animals to intelligent, socially complex members of the ecosystem. Lastly, we hope that this community science endeavor helps to remove barriers to participation in scientific research. We encourage participation from all people especially those previously shunned or overlooked as potential research associates. We welcome all to join us in discovering the secret lives of rattlesnakes.
