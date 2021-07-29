5 Questions: Dickinson College professor seeks volunteers for Project RattleCam

A. I love scientific collaboration. In fact, I thrive on it. When I started this project on a rattlesnake population in northwestern Colorado and I started seeing the things that I did, I just had to tell friends about it. The first person that came to mind was my good friend, Dr. Emily Taylor (professor of Biological Sciences at California Polytechnic State University). Emily and I have been friends for over 20 years. She and I share a passion for snake physiological ecology and conservation. When Emily agreed to visit the study site back in 2020, I knew she would be amazed at the site and the snake population specifically. One evening we were having a beer and looking at some photographs from our remote cameras. As I perused the photos, I saw some snake behavior that I had never seen before. I remember the exact moment when I flipped my laptop around and showed Emily a sequence of photographs depicting rain harvesting behavior in baby rattlesnakes. This is when snakes curl up, flatten their bodies, and catch rain in their coils that they then suck up off their skin. They looked like 20 little teacup saucers balancing on the hillside. Soon after seeing these amazing behaviors, we decided we had to share this with others. In just a few conversations, Project RattleCam was conceived. Instead of rifling through all the photos ourselves, which would take an inordinate amount of time, we are uploading tens of thousands of images from our cameras to a web-based, community science platform called Zooniverse where people from all over the world can help us document more of these amazing behaviors.