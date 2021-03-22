5 Questions: Dickinson College professor discusses anti-Asian hate crimes, work on governor's commission

In a joint statement Friday, the Pennsylvania Commissions on African American, Latino, Asian Pacific American, Women and LGBTQ Affairs, overseen by Gov. Tom Wolf, honored the memory of eight murder victims in Atlanta and other Asian-Americans who have lost their lives in racially motivated acts of violence, as well as denounced the increase of anti-Asian rhetoric and hatred.
Sheela Jane Menon, assistant professor of English at Dickinson College, serves as the chair of the Schools that Teach committee on the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.
In this week's 5 Questions, Menon tells The Sentinel about the work of the commission, the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and what people can do to stop the hate crimes.
Q. What is the role of the governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs?
A. The commission is comprised of approximately 30 volunteer members and was established by executive order in 2015. Our commissioners trace their heritage to many Asian countries and share different histories within the United States. Some are first-generation immigrants, some are refugees, others are third or fourth generation Americans. As a commission, we advise the governor on issues and policies that shape the experiences of Asian Pacific American communities in our state. We act as a bridge between state agencies and local businesses, nonprofits, community groups and educational institutions. In connecting to and collaborating with this broad network, we aim to share resources and host programs that support the social, political and cultural needs of APA communities in Pennsylvania. We strive to be passionate advocates and a public voice for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the commonwealth.
Q. How has the work of the commission been influenced by the pandemic and reaction to it in some sectors of the public?
A. The bulk of our work throughout this year has been shaped by the various impacts the pandemic has had on APA communities. During the first few months of the pandemic, the commission focused on sharing information regarding COVID-19, testing locations and rapidly shifting decisions about school and business closures. Our former executive director, Mohan Seshadri, was especially active on that front.
As early as the end of March, we began circulating reports of hate incidents targeting Asian and Asian Americans, statements against such incidents from local elected officials, as well as venues for where and how our communities might report these incidents. From April 2020 onward, we gathered and distributed information regarding paycheck assistance programs, eviction moratoriums and small business grants. We’ve paid particular attention to language access needs and have tried our best to get materials translated into as many Asian languages as possible to ensure that information reaches many different kinds of Asian and Asian American communities.
During the fall, the commission hosted three virtual town halls on the census and voting rights — two spheres of political influence where APA participation was being negatively impacted by the pandemic (among other forces). This effort was led by our executive director, Stephanie Sun, in partnership with the Census Bureau, the Pennsylvania Department of State, city agencies, local elected leaders and educational institutions. For the Central Pennsylvania town hall, we were especially grateful for partnerships with: Penn State University, Dickinson College (President Ensign served as one of our guest speakers), Mayor Ronald Filippelli (State College), Mayor Tim Scott (Carlisle), the Carlisle Borough Council, and the Carlisle YWCA (among others).
Q. The statement notes that there is a history of anti-Asian hate and racism in the United States. How has that been, or is now being, seen in Pennsylvania?
A. First, it’s important to note the trend nationwide: anti-Asian hate crimes surged by almost 150% in 2020. More recent reporting suggests that the numbers are even higher (closer to 3,800 rather than 2,600), and that 68% of the reported incidents were submitted by Asian American women. It’s also evident that anti-Asian hate crimes have been underreported. So, what’s unfolding in Pennsylvania, as well as the brutal killing of six Asian/Asian American women in Atlanta, must be situated within that national context.
We also need to be clear and specific in our terminology. The surge in hate crimes is targeting specifically Asian Americans and Asian immigrants, particularly those who are perceived as having East Asian heritage. It’s important to make this distinction because “Asian” is a very broad category encompassing many different ethnic groups. This category is also separate and distinct from “Pacific Islanders,” which covers its own diverse set of communities.
... The commission has provided advisory input, informational resources and mediation support as needed in response to the targeting of Asian and Asian American communities in the state. Since March of last year, the commission has been receiving and exchanging reports regarding incidents of anti-Asian hate in Pennsylvania, and the need to document and investigate them.
For example, one of our commissioners, Randy Duque, who was serving at that time as deputy director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, worked with colleagues and Philadelphia agencies on an initiative to help educate Pennsylvanians on how to report hate crimes. In May 2020, Commissioner Ernest Rajakone partnered with Welcoming Pittsburgh, the City of Pittsburgh and fellow commissioners (including Marian Lien, Wasi Mohamed and Richard Ting), to host a 4-week series of “Community Conversations” focusing on, among various topics, anti-Asian racism.
The commission has also been made aware of multiple incidents of anti-Asian bullying, hatred and racism in Pennsylvania schools. The most recent example was the report of violent threats against Asian American students at Lower Moreland High School in Montgomery County. In response to these issues in local schools, the commission has helped facilitate conversations between affected Asian American communities, school and district leaders, and state agencies. We want to make sure that the concerns and experiences of Asian American families are being heard, and that meaningful action is taken.
Q. As an educator, how can education come into play to reduce instances of anti-Asian hate and racism? What can people who are not part of the Asian and Asian American community do to help?
A. Education is a vital first step. We need to educate our students, community members, colleagues and elected officials on two fronts simultaneously.
First, people need to understand that what we’re witnessing during this pandemic is part of a long and traumatic history of anti-Asian racism.
This history has its roots not only in rhetoric, but also in US laws and policies, as a recent joint statement by Gov. Wolf and the five Pennsylvania commissions makes clear. Dr. Connie Wun, co-founder of AAPI Women Lead has asserted that the dismissal of this history is its own kind of violence. It’s crucial that we recognize how anti-immigration laws, anti-miscegenation laws, Japanese internment, and so many other forms of state violence against Asian Americans and Asian immigrants have fueled the hatred we’re seeing today.
Second, we need to illuminate the equally long history of Asian American activism and advocacy. A recurring refrain is that Asian Americans are the “silent minority” or the “model minority.” These labels are problematic for many reasons, not the least among them being the fact that Asian Americans have been vocal and active participants in everything from pivotal 19th and 20th century lawsuits on citizenship and racial identity, to the farm labor and civil rights movements, to the Black Lives Matter movement. None of these efforts have been without their own tensions, both internal and external, but this history exists and it continues to inform contemporary Asian American activism on multiple fronts.
To understand these dual and inter-connected histories is to begin to recognize the depth and complexity of Asian American communities and their shifting positions within the nation. To build a more robust and meaningful Asian American curriculum within our education system is to construct a more complete picture of America as a nation. Education is not the solution to racism; but it is one pathway to building communities that can think critically and are willing to enact real, inter-racial solidarities.
People of non-Asian heritage need to do the work of learning about and sharing these histories. That work involves resisting the urge to remain silent and complicit not only in spectacular acts of violence and racism, but also in the everyday forms of anti-Asian sentiment that are part of the wider problem.
In other words, education is only the first step. We need actions and community-centered responses. We desperately need actions that are grounded in the histories that inform our present, and which establish the foundation of a more just and equitable future. And we need partners in that work — we cannot and should not have to do it alone.
