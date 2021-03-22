5 Questions: Dickinson College professor discusses anti-Asian hate crimes, work on governor's commission

Q. How has the work of the commission been influenced by the pandemic and reaction to it in some sectors of the public?

A. The bulk of our work throughout this year has been shaped by the various impacts the pandemic has had on APA communities. During the first few months of the pandemic, the commission focused on sharing information regarding COVID-19, testing locations and rapidly shifting decisions about school and business closures. Our former executive director, Mohan Seshadri, was especially active on that front.

As early as the end of March, we began circulating reports of hate incidents targeting Asian and Asian Americans, statements against such incidents from local elected officials, as well as venues for where and how our communities might report these incidents. From April 2020 onward, we gathered and distributed information regarding paycheck assistance programs, eviction moratoriums and small business grants. We’ve paid particular attention to language access needs and have tried our best to get materials translated into as many Asian languages as possible to ensure that information reaches many different kinds of Asian and Asian American communities.